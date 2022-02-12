A new trailer for some upcoming DC movies is bringing fans their first glimpse of Jason Momoa as Aquaman in the upcoming sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”.

Released on Friday, Feb. 11, the teaser features highlights from a number of upcoming DC movies in addition to “Aquaman,” including “The Batman”, “The Flash” and “Black Adam”.

In the clip, Momoa’s character is seen sitting on an underwater throne while another depicts him standing atop what appears to be the ruins of Atlantis.

The first of the DC films to be released this year will be “The Batman”, which arrives on March 4. The Dwayne Johnson-starring “Black Adam” is next, hitting theatres on July 29, followed by “The Flash” on Nov. 4, and then “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, which releases on Dec. 16.

Production on the “Aquaman” sequel wrapped in December, but addition filming took place last month in Malibu. Director James Wan took to Instagram to share a photo from “the actual last day” of shooting.