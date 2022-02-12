Kodak Black and two other men have been hospitalized for injuries suffered from gunshot wounds during an afterparty for Justin Bieber’s Friday night concert in Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, shots were fired outside The Nice Guy restaurant, where Bieber was hosting an afterparty event following his intimate concert earlier that evening at the Pacific Design Center.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a fight broke out between “unnamed individuals” outside the venue, leading to multiple rounds fired and three male victims — aged 19, 24 and 60 — struck by bullets.

“Two shooting victims were transported to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics with the third transported at a later time after having initially left the venue,” reports THR. “All victims are in stable condition and there is currently no available information regarding the shooting suspect.”

NBC News subsequently revealed that Kodak Black was among those injured in the gunfire; Black and the other victims are expected to recover from their wounds, which were described as “non-life-threatening.”

TMZ obtained video taken at the scene, in which Black can clearly be seen before a scuffle breaks out, followed by the sound of numerous gunshots.

As THR noted, earlier in the evening Bieber headlined the h.wood and Revolve’s Homecoming Weekend party, where celebrity attendees included Bieber’s wife, Hailey, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Khloe Kardashian, Lil Baby and Kodak Black; it’s unclear how many celebrities were at the party when the shooting occurred.