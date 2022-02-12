Frances Bean Cobain has a new man in her life, and he’s the son of none other than skateboarder extraordinaire Tony Hawk.

Cobain, daughter of Courtney Love and late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, returned to Instagram after a long absence to update fans on what’s been going on in her life.

“I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health,” wrote Cobain, 29, in the caption, noting that “2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for.”

READ MORE: Frances Bean Cobain Sings A ‘Very Sad Song’ And It Sure Sounds Like It’s About Her Dad

She shared several photos — “a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy” — including photos of her dogs, some artwork and Riley Hawk, son of Tony Hawk.

While it’s not clear how long the two have been dating, one photo features Riley holding a small dog while seated in front of a Christmas tree, while another shows the couple snuggling up on a boat, with his parents nearby.

Cobain was previously married to Isaiah Silva, but the couple divorced after three years of marriage.