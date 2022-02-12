Click to share this via email

Guy Fieri is throwing his support behind a small business — a very small business.

On Friday, Feb. 11, the Food Network personality shared a video in which he introduces a young boy in Los Angeles selling snacks and soda from a makeshift roadside stand.

“Supportin’ small businesses out here in L.A.!” the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host wrote in the caption.

In the video, Fieri poses in front of the camera with the lad.

“Cruising through L.A. and I see this young businessman right here with his family. He has set up a stand,” Fieri says.

“When you see kids out here doing this you have to support this entrepreneurial spirit,” Fieri adds, giving the boy a first bump. “Nicely done.”