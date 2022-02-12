Valentine’s Day came early for Jennifer Lopez.

The singer’s beau Ben Affleck already gave his gift to her, which may have scored him some extra brownie points.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Says Getting Back Together With Ben Affleck Has Been ‘A Beautiful Thing’

The 49-year-old actor and filmmaker gave Lopez a personalized gift by directing a remix video for her new song “On My Way”. He added meaning to the lyrics by using footage from their own lives and relationship.

Fans quickly reacted to the adorable video, sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

“This was the most beautiful video I have ever watched for Valentine’s Day,” one user tweeted.

READ MORE: Loved-Up Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Pack On The PDA As They Attend ‘Marry Me’ Screening

this was the most beautiful video I have ever watched for Valentine's Day 🥺💝 #OnTheJLo pic.twitter.com/Y38RKElSPh — a💍💗 (@jennyxblock) February 12, 2022

Another fan said, “The unseen #bennifer pics i’m sobbing,” adding, “THE END REALLY GOT ME. my heart will explode of loveee.”

am i dreaming or what?? i swear she’s the cutest human being everrrrr. feels like she’s talking to me and sharing all her stuffs omg it makes me so happy. btwww the unseen #bennifer pics bro i’m sobbing 😭🥺 THE END REALLY GOT ME. my heart will explode of loveee ♥️♥️ #OnTheJLo — DAY 💍 (@withlopez) February 12, 2022

“On My Way” is featured in Lopez’s new film “Marry Me”, which was released in theatres on Friday and is now streaming on Peacock.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Shares The Thing That Previously ‘Destroyed’ Her And Ben Affleck’s Relationship

The remixed video was released on Saturday as part of Lopez’s first newsletter to fans who subscribed to On the JLo, her new online “inner circle.”