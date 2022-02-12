Oliver Hudson is moving out of his parents’ home- again.

The 45-year-old actor appeared on People‘s Every Day podcast to speak about his StatHero partnership and provided an update on living with his parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

“My last night is tonight,” Hudson told host Janine Rubenstein during Friday’s episode. “Saturday, we move back into the house.”

Hudson noted that the timing is “perfect” ahead of the Big Game this Sunday.

“I actually go to the Super Bowl on Sunday,” he said. “So the timing is perfect. My mom’s gonna be sad.”

“The Cleaning Lady” star, who was living at his parents’ place with his wife, Erinn Bartlett, 48, and their kids Rio Laura, 8, Bodhi Hawn, 11, and Wilder Brooks, 14, said the experience came with some perks.

“Lemme tell you something, when you said it lightens up the pocketbook, I couldn’t agree more,” Hudson said. “I am comfortable, you know. I could save so much money by just convincing my family to live with my parents, but it’s not gonna go over [well]. So we gotta get outta here.”

Although he’ll miss “being with [his] family,” the most, Hudson said at least they “live close by.”

“I think I [will] just miss breakfast. My mom’s an amazing cook,” he added. “When I’m dealing with the kids in the morning, it’s like you’re lucky if you get a piece of toast, because you’re late, your a** is late, and you need to get out. My mom has got a whole spread. It’s sort of like being at a little bed and breakfast.”

Last month, Hudson revealed that he and his family were temporarily moving in with Hawn and Russell while their home was being renovated.

“We’re remodeling the house, and instead of renting a place I’m like, ‘Yeah, let’s just go back home.’ So I am living with Mom and Dad, kids are here, my son is literally over that shoulder right now. You can see his little head, he’s sleeping,” Hudson told E‘s “Daily Pop”, during a virtual interview, as he gestured behind him towards a bed.

“Yeah, it’s great. Breakfast is made; Mom makes biscuits and gravy and eggs. It’s actually — there’s a chance we won’t leave, I’ll tell you that,” he joked.