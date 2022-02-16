Click to share this via email

Kanye West has found himself in another online dispute, this time with rapper Kid Cudi.

On Saturday, the “Believe What I Say” rapper shared a handwritten note on Instagram explaining why Cudi will not be featured on his upcoming album Donda 2.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” West wrote. “We all speak in Billie language now.”

West seemed to have referenced Cudi’s friendship with his ex, Kim Kardashian’s, new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The rapper also called out Billie Eilish, yet again.

He previously criticized the singer for the comments she made while pausing her Feb. 5 concert to help a distressed fan. The rapper thought Eilish was throwing shade at Travis Scott, whose November Astroworld show did not stop to help fans who were killed in the crowd. The “Bad Guy” singer responded, noting that she was not referencing Scott.

After West shared his post, Cudi fired back to clear up the rapper’s “lie.”

“Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f***in dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u,” Cudi commented on West’s photo. “Ima pray for u brother.”

The “Mr. Rager” rapper further addressed the situation on Twitter.

“We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE,” Cudi tweeted.

A fan captured Cudi’s attention after commenting on his tweet: “Not worth losing a friendship over man. If he can’t be the bigger person than I suggest u leave him be.. he’s annoying af anyways.”

Cudi agreed, replying, “Very.”

A few minutes later, Cudi further expressed his thoughts, tweeting, “God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life.”

On Tuesday, Kid Cudi issued a post on Instagram, writing, “God…please watch over me and keep my mind sane. I could use it right now. To anyone who feels alone, I’m with you and I love you.”

West responded by sharing a screenshot of Cudi’s post, adding the caption: “Love you family.”