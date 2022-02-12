J.D. and Turk reunite for a musical TV ad.

The stars of the early 2000s sitcom “Scrubs”, Zach Braff and Donald Faison, appear in T-Mobile’s new lyrical commercial airing this Sunday during the Super Bowl.

The duo sing a remixed version of “West Side Story”‘s hit track “I Feel Pretty” as Braff complains about his expensive Internet bill. He takes his song and toe-tapping dance moves to his front yard where his neighbour, Faison, recommends “Internet without BS” a.k.a T-Mobile’s competitive-priced service.

Braff and Faison played John Michael “J.D.” Dorian and Christopher Turk, medical interns and best friends in the series “Scrubs”. The show ran from 2001 to 2010 and also starred Judy Reyes, Sarah Chalke, Neil Flynn, John C. McGinley and Christa Miller.

Offscreen, the pair have remained best buds. They launched a “Scrubs” rewatch podcast called Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach + David, an episode-by-episode run-through of the entire series.

Super Bowl LVI kicks off Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will also stream live on Peacock.