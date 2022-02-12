Kathy Griffin is celebrating being cancer-free.

The actress and comedian shared non other than a funny video on Saturday, which saw her skinny dipping in the pool to commemorate being free of lung cancer.

“6 month lung cancer scan is CLEAN!!! No more #cancer,” Griffin tweeted. “And yes, i’m skinny dipping in the pool while shaking my boobs and butt. SO WHAT?”

The clip sees Griffin, 61, in the pool, completely nude with her back towards the camera.

The Emmy Award-winning star revealed her lung cancer diagnosis in August 2021. Months later, Griffin appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and announced she was cancer-free, joking that her voice is like “Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe.”