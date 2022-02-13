The first trailer from Jordan Peele’s upcoming movie “Nope” has been released, and there’s a lot to take in.

For Peele’s third film — following his “2017” Oscar winner “Get Out” and the 2019 followup “Us” — he’s returning to the horror genre while adding a science fiction twist.

According to the synopsis, “Peele reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, ‘Nope’. The film reunites Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (‘Get Out’, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’), who is joined by Keke Palmer (‘Hustlers’, ‘Alice’) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (‘Minari’, ‘Okja’) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.”

In the trailer, Palmer is a descendant of the first person ever captured in moving pictures, a Black man riding a horse, and she continues to run the family horse-training business, Haywood Ranch.

“As the only Black-owned horse trainers in Hollywood,” Palmer’s character says while filming what appears to be a TV commercial, “we like to say, since the moment pictures can move, we had skin in the game.”

Universal Pictures

That’s followed by Palmer dancing to some music in the ranch house as the power mysteriously goes off, followed by strange lights appearing in the sky and a montage of moments from some close encounters of the terrifying kind.

“Nope” arrives in theatres on July 22.