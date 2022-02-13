Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

An aspiring young rapper who went to extreme lengths to get his music into the hands of Diddy instead wound up behind bars.

As TMZ reports, Isaiah Smalls — who goes by the rap name Smalls — paid a visit to the Los Angeles home of Diddy, a.k.a. Sean Combs in order to give him a demo tape of his recordings.

According to law enforcement sources, he insisted on being let into the compound, but Diddy’s security refused. After pounding on the security gate, he eventually climbed over the gate and entered the property illegally.

READ MORE: Diddy Gets Hilariously Roasted After Sharing Inspirational Story About ‘Roaches’

Smalls was immediately detained by security guards, and held until police arrived.

Smalls was arrested for trespassing, and was reportedly released from custody within the hour.

TMZ obtained video from the event, which appears to feature Smalls attempting to figure out how to circumvent the gate.

Sources tell TMZ that Diddy wasn’t at home at the time.