Kanye West has been unleashing a flood of posts on Instagram, and they’re all taking aim at Pete Davidson.

In fact, West’s incendiary posts have caused him to trend on social media worldwide, even ahead of the Super Bowl, and he shared his views in a single run-on sentence blasting Pete Davidson, using the nickname “Skete.”

According to West, “THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY A** ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN.”

Tagging ex Kim Kardashian, he added, “I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W.”

It all started on Saturday night, when West posted a bizarre meme on Instagram depicting himself and others as characters from “The Avengers”.

While West deleted the post shortly after sharing, ET Canada was able to grab a screenshot of the post, taken from the poster for “Captain America: Civil War”, with the faces of West and others Photoshopped in place of the movie’s characters.

On one side is West and his allies, while Davidson is on the other.

Kanye West/Instagram

West’s “team” includes Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott and Future, while Davidson’s crew features Kardashian, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.

“THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE,” wrote West in the caption, using his unflattering nickname for Davidson.

He then deleted all posts from his Instagram save one: a collage of photos of Kardashian and their children, accompanied by the caption, “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”

However, within a few hours he had issued several more posts about Davidson, including one calling him a “d**khead,” another post about former relationship with Ariana Grande (invoking the late Mac Miller), plus a few commenting on Davidson’s Hillary Clinton tattoo.

West also posted a photo of the “Saturday Night Live” star and pal Machine Gun Kelly in their undies, writing in the caption, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” in addition to a screenshot of what appears to be a text from Davidson, who writes that he would “never get [in the] way of your children,” adding, “That’s a promise.”

Davidson also writes, “How you guys go about raising your children is your business and not mine. I do hope one day I can meet them and we can all be friends.”

He also issued a post in which he assured fans his account had not been hacked.