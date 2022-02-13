Kanye West has drawn an Avengers-themed line in the sand, and ex Kim Kardashian and new boyfriend Pete Davidson are on the wrong side of it.

Late Saturday night, West posted a bizarre meme on Instagram depicting himself and others as characters from “The Avengers”.

While West deleted the post shortly after sharing, ET Canada was able to grab a screenshot of the post, taken from the poster for “Captain America: Civil War”, with the faces of West and others Photoshopped in place of the movie’s characters.

On one side is West and his allies, while Davidson is on the other.

West’s “team” includes Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott and Future, while Davidson’s crew features Kardashian, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.

“THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE,” wrote West in the caption, using his unflattering nickname for Davidson.

As of Sunday morning, West has deleted all posts from his Instagram save one: a collage of photos of Kardashian and their children, accompanied by the caption, “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”