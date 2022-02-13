Click to share this via email

Ryan Reynolds is ready for kickoff, with a new TV commercial for his Mint Mobile wireless service set to air during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

In the spot, Reynolds warns viewers not to adjust their sets, due to the fact that the video is upside down.

However, viewers may notice that the visuals are not new, with a 2020 commercial flipped and a new voiceover added.

“You’re watching a recycled commercial,” Reynolds says in the rerecorded voiceover.

“See, at Mint Mobile we’re always looking for ways to save our money, so we can save you money,” he continues.

“So instead of paying for a new commercial, we’re reusing this old one,” adds Reynolds, noting that “we only made one change. You probably didn’t even notice.”

Compare and contrast with the original spot, which debuted in 2020.