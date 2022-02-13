Liam Payne is sharing an anecdote indicating his 4-year-old son Bear has a bit of a mischievous streak.

In a video the One Direction alum shared on Instagram, he describes how Bear — whom he shares with ex Cheryl Cole — came up with a clever scheme to stay home from school.

“He went to school the other day and he didn’t want to go, and I think he learned that if you have COVID you don’t have to go to school, which is quite sneaky but also quite smart,” Payne revealed during a Instagram Live Q&A with fans on Friday, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“He figured out if he pretended to say ‘I’ve got the virus’ then he would get the day off school,” he continued

“I didn’t even know what a virus was when I was four — sneaky,” he added.

“He did get a telling off for it, but I kind of have to give him props for it as well, because my pretending to get off school when I was a kid was not that extravagant,” Payne explained. “I’m not proud of him in a way, but I’m happy with the level of deviousness, childish deviousness.”