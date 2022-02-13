Inglewood Mayor James Butts presents Issa Rae with first ever City of Inglewood key to the city on stage during the Taste Of Inglewood Experience presents Market Street Vibez Pre-Game Extravaganza on February 12, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Inglewood, California is in the spotlight on Sunday, Feb. 13, hosting the Super Bowl for the first-time ever at SoFi Stadium.

The day before the big game, Inglewood native Issa Rae made local history as the first person to ever receive a key to the city.

As People reported, Rae was the guest of honour at a ceremony hosted by Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts, who presented the “Insecure” star with the first-ever key to Inglewood during Saturday’s Taste of Inglewood festival.

“I’m a little emotional, I’m trying to be a thug right now. The mayor really flabbergasted me in that this is the first key in 114 years. It’s a huge honour and I just want to thank you all so much for your support. Thank you to the mayor, thank you to the city of Inglewood for making it so easy for us to film here, for helping us to showcase this city that I love so much,” said Rae in her speech.

In Inglewood this afternoon, 24 hours before Super Bowl kickoff at SoFi across the street, as Issa Rae is given the key to the city. It’s the first one given in Inglewood’s 100+ year history pic.twitter.com/AXAVD6RnTl — Kirsten Chuba (@KirstenChuba) February 12, 2022

“I have to give love to my grandparents who have lived here, who have lived in Briarwood for a long time and who established my first point of view of Inglewood and love the city themselves; my mom and my sister who live here actively,” she added.

“And just for being here, I have to give a shoutout to my collaborators and my company members at Hoorae who have come out here to support me,” Rae concluded. “But I’m truly honoured to receive this. I will always put on for my city. Inglewood, South L.A., stand up.”

As viewers of “Insecure” will recall, life mirrored art after Rae’s character in the HBO comedy series received a fictional key to the city of Inglewood during a fantasy sequence, which was awarded to her by make-believe mayor Tyra Banks.