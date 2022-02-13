After two years of dating, a source is reporting that Sen. Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson have broken up.

According to People, the source states that the actress and the New Jersey lawmaker decided to end their relationship but remain friends; a rep for rep had no comment, while Dawson’s reps did not respond to a request for comment.

During an appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show” back in 2020, Booker revealed that he and Dawson had moved in together — something he’d never experienced previously.

“You got your furniture draws, all that sharing everything. I’ve never done that before,” he said. “And it’s a blessing. We’re at the beginning of that process — but it’s been wonderful. And I think my mom had the same reaction — it’s about time ….”

According to reports, it’s believed that Booker and Dawson began dating sometime in 2018.