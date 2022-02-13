Click to share this via email

After a years away, Budweiser is bringing back a Super Bowl tradition.

On Sunday, the brewer debuted its new Super Bowl ad, featuring its iconic Clydesdale horse and his furry braking friend.

In the ad, directed by “Nomadland” helmer Chloé Zhao, a majestic Clydesdale horse gallops through a field before injuring itself on a jump over a barbed-wire fence.

A dog rushes over to comfort the horse, as the animal’s leg is wrapped and its trainers wait on the horse to recover.

In the end, the horse gets back into shape running back out into the field with its canine friend barking in support and patriotic music blaring.

“In the home of the brave, down never means out,” the ad reads.

Budweiser was a no-show at last year’s Super Bowl due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.