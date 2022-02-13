“The nightmare begins.”

During the Super Bowl on Sunday, Marvel Studios debuted the new official trailer for the sequel “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

The epic trailer gives fans a bigger glimpse at the adventure in store for the superhero after opening the gates to the multiverse in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

“In Marvel Studios’ ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary,” the official description reads.

Along with star Benedict Cumberbatch, the film also heavily features Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, still reeling from the events of “WandaVision”.

“You break the rules… and become the hero. I do it, and I become the enemy,” she tells Strange in the trailer. “That doesn’t seem fair.”

Directed by Sam Raimi, the film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” hits theatres May 6.