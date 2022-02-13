Click to share this via email

Mickey Guyton just made her mark at the big game.

On Sunday, the country music star got on the field at Super Bowl LVI to kick things off with a rendition of the American national anthem that stunned audiences.

With her powerful voice and the backing of a choir of singers, Guyton had viewers and players alike moved by the incredible rendition.

On Twitter, many shared their reaction to Guyton’s performance, including fellow country star Maren Morris and more.

Now the world knows what us in Nashville have known for years. Smashed it, Mickey. @MickeyGuyton #SuperBowl 🇺🇸 — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) February 13, 2022

Wow @MickeyGuyton ! What a way to start the #SuperBowl 🌟🌟🌟 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 13, 2022

Speaking about her performance earlier this week, Guyton recalled seeing a young LeAnne Rimes’ inspiration performance of the national anthem at a Texas Rangers game.

.@leannrimes' national anthem performance at a Texas Rangers game inspired Mickey Guyton when she was young – now Guyton is singing it before the Super Bowl https://t.co/1iekdNar8F pic.twitter.com/gCjrHpB23w — ET Canada (@ETCanada) February 13, 2022

Guyton also joked about being called “Quickie Mickey” by fans online for her often very speedy renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner”, but said her Super Bowl performance likely wouldn’t be as fast.

Also before the big game, singer Jhene Aiko performed a rendition of the patriotic “America the Beautiful”.