Mickey Guyton just made her mark at the big game.
On Sunday, the country music star got on the field at Super Bowl LVI to kick things off with a rendition of the American national anthem that stunned audiences.
.@MickeyGuyton’s incredible rendition of the National Anthem! #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/G6099dDz1U
— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2022
With her powerful voice and the backing of a choir of singers, Guyton had viewers and players alike moved by the incredible rendition.
What a dream. Thankful. 🤍#SBLVI #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/jT5HoH6gYs
— Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 13, 2022
On Twitter, many shared their reaction to Guyton’s performance, including fellow country star Maren Morris and more.
Wow @MickeyGuyton . 🙌🏼✨#SuperBowl
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 13, 2022
Now the world knows what us in Nashville have known for years. Smashed it, Mickey. @MickeyGuyton #SuperBowl 🇺🇸
— Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) February 13, 2022
Wow @MickeyGuyton ! What a way to start the #SuperBowl 🌟🌟🌟
— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 13, 2022
Mickey Guyton. That’s the tweet. #SuperBowl
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022
Speaking about her performance earlier this week, Guyton recalled seeing a young LeAnne Rimes’ inspiration performance of the national anthem at a Texas Rangers game.
.@leannrimes' national anthem performance at a Texas Rangers game inspired Mickey Guyton when she was young – now Guyton is singing it before the Super Bowl https://t.co/1iekdNar8F pic.twitter.com/gCjrHpB23w
— ET Canada (@ETCanada) February 13, 2022
Guyton also joked about being called “Quickie Mickey” by fans online for her often very speedy renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner”, but said her Super Bowl performance likely wouldn’t be as fast.
.@MickeyGuyton says she's earned the nickname 'quickie Mickey' for her speedy renditions of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' #SuperBowl https://t.co/1iekdNar8F pic.twitter.com/52aVL5urcf
— ET Canada (@ETCanada) February 13, 2022
Also before the big game, singer Jhene Aiko performed a rendition of the patriotic “America the Beautiful”.
.@JheneAiko performs America the Beautiful! #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/QtTOcG4nSA
— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2022