Mickey Guyton just made her mark at the big game.

On Sunday, the country music star got on the field at Super Bowl LVI to kick things off with a rendition of the American national anthem that stunned audiences.

READ MORE: Mickey Guyton Drops Uplifting New Anthem, ‘Remember Her Name’

With her powerful voice and the backing of a choir of singers, Guyton had viewers and players alike moved by the incredible rendition.

On Twitter, many shared their reaction to Guyton’s performance, including fellow country star Maren Morris and more.

Speaking about her performance earlier this week, Guyton recalled seeing a young LeAnne Rimes’ inspiration performance of the national anthem at a Texas Rangers game.

READ MORE: Mickey Guyton Tells Ellen Why She Almost Quit Country Music Before Writing ‘Black Like Me’

Guyton also joked about being called “Quickie Mickey” by fans online for her often very speedy renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner”, but said her Super Bowl performance likely wouldn’t be as fast.

Also before the big game, singer Jhene Aiko performed a rendition of the patriotic “America the Beautiful”.