Nostalgia was the name of the game at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

For the all-star hip-hop event, Dr. Dre led Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar in performances of some of their biggest hits, along with a surprise appearance from 50 Cent.

The concert kicked off with a performance of “The Next Episode” by Dre and Snoop, rapping on a stage built to look like a building with various rooms.

Getting up on the roof, Dre and Snoop performed a reworked version of Tupac Shakur’s iconic “California Love”.

That’s when surprise star 50 Cent showed up to perform his own Dre-produced “In Da Club”.

Mary J. Blige following things up with performances of her hits “Family Affair” and “No More Drama”.

Next up was Kendrick Lamar, who performed “Alright”, along with a group of background dancers all donning red sashes that read “DRE DAY”.

Eminem got on the rooftop next to perform a medley that started with “Forgot About Dre” and segued into “Lose Yourself”, the Oscar-winning hit from his movie “8 Mile”.

The rapper ended his performance by taking a knee, following in the footsteps of activist and former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who created controversy by taking a knee to protest racial injustice.

Finally, Dre returned to the stage, playing the melody from “Still D.R.E.” on his piano along with Snoop.

On Twitter, celebs and fans alike shared their reactions to the big show.

OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

That halftime show was everything and more!!!! OMG — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 14, 2022

best halftime show I’ve ever seen — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) February 14, 2022