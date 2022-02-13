Jay-Z made this year’s Super Bowl a family event.

The rapper was spotted Sunday night on the side of the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, watching the big game with daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter.

Blue Ivy Carter and sister Rumi Carter – Photo: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

The two girls were seen jumping excitedly for the cameras as the crowd gathered at the stadium before the game.

Rumi Carter, Blue Ivy Carter and Jay-Z – Photo: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Jay-Z wasn’t the only famous rapper at the big game with his kids. Kanye West was also spotted seated with his kids North and Saint in a different section.