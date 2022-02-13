Click to share this via email

This year’s Super Bowl was a royal affair.

On Sunday, Prince Harry attended football’s biggest night for the first time, joined by his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

Though a noted sports enthusiast, Harry has never taken the opportunity to attend the Super Bowl before.

Eugenie arrived for the game all the way from her home in Windsor, England.

Harry and Eugenie have had a close relationship for many years. In their big interview last year with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle revealed that she also knew Eugenie before she met Harry.

“Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable,” Meghan said. “We’re friends with them as a couple.”

Meghan and Harry gave birth to daughter Lilibet in June.