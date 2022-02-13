Click to share this via email

A new chapter in the “The Lord of the Rings” franchise is being revealed.

On Sunday, during the Super Bowl, Prime Video debuted the first teaser for the highly anticipated series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”.

Set during the Second Age of Middle Earth, thousands of years before the Fellowship and the events of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, the new series explores forging of the rings of power by the Dark Lord Sauron.

The show begins during. time of relative peace, following a huge cast of characters, including some familiar faces, as they are confronted with a newly emergent evil in the realm.

Morfydd Clark stars as Galadriel, with Ismael Cruz Cordova as the skilled archer Arondir featured in the teaser.

Also starring in the show are Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman,and Sara Zwangobani.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premieres Sept. 2.