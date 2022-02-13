Doja Cat is living más.

On Sunday during the Super Bowl, Taco Bell debuted their big new ad starring Doja Cat as a sad clown.

In the ad, titled “The Grande Escape”, Doja works as a clown at a shop before staging revolt with the other clowns, driving out into the real world where their clown costumes and makeup fade away.

“It’s no secret I’m a major Taco Bell fan which has made my role with this campaign all the more fun,” Doja said in a statement. “I’ve enjoyed every moment of this campaign, especially the ones where we get to break all the rules, and look forward to continuing collaborating with the brand.”

All the action in the commercial is set to Hole’s classic “Celebrity Skin”.