Bennifer made a big Super Bowl appearance.

On Sunday night, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted together at the Super Bowl, taking in the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

In a moment that went viral on Twitter, Lopez was seen dancing, busting a move next to Affleck, who bopped his head right with her.

Affleck and Lopez weren’t the only big stars to attend the Super Bowl.

Also spotted at the big game were the likes of Jay-Z, Kanye West, Charlize Theron, Shawn Mendes, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Alex Rodriguez, Drake and more.