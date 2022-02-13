The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI.
Amid all the celebrations of L.A.’s big victory, celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate the team on their win.
Nick Jonas, Elizabeth Banks, Paris Hilton, Sam Heughan and more all tweeted out the outcome.
Hope you all enjoyed the super bowl! Congrats @RamsNFL.
So fun to be a part of a super bowl commercial 2 years in a row! .. See you again next year? 😎
Thank you to the Joneses and @Toyota! pic.twitter.com/xqLTDYhiZj
— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) February 14, 2022
LA, baby!! 🏈❤️🥰 Yasssss
— ParisHilton.eth (@ParisHilton) February 14, 2022
Wow congrats Rams! https://t.co/B61iICrp8k
— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) February 14, 2022
RAMS WON – CHOOSING A $10k WINNER SOON – WHO WANTS IT?
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 14, 2022
LA!!!! Let’s get it!! 100 bitcoins
— Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) February 14, 2022
Congrats on an amazing season! @RamsNFL and thanks for awesome game #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/sNHlKtQwNE
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 14, 2022
CHAMPIONS!!!!@RamsNFL #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/f9d8oVn6eA
— Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) February 14, 2022
Bravo LA @RamsNFL! Great game Cincinnati. What a Super Bowl. Big night for the City of Angels. #SuperBowl
— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) February 14, 2022
NFL stars also shared their reactions to the Rams’ win.
Congrats to Matthew Stafford & Rams
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 14, 2022
Matthew Stafford, congrats bro!
— Kyler Murray (@K1) February 14, 2022
Congratulationz bra💯💯 https://t.co/RlxioCLVqZ
— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) February 14, 2022
Congratulations to the Rams. A special congratulations to Big Whit! Such an incredible guy/family man, Walter Payton man of the year, and now SB champion.
So incredibly easy to look up to a man like that.
— Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 14, 2022