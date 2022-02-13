Click to share this via email

Leonard Floyd #54 of the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI.

Amid all the celebrations of L.A.’s big victory, celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate the team on their win.

Nick Jonas, Elizabeth Banks, Paris Hilton, Sam Heughan and more all tweeted out the outcome.

Hope you all enjoyed the super bowl! Congrats @RamsNFL.

So fun to be a part of a super bowl commercial 2 years in a row! .. See you again next year? 😎 Thank you to the Joneses and @Toyota! pic.twitter.com/xqLTDYhiZj — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) February 14, 2022

RAMS WON – CHOOSING A $10k WINNER SOON – WHO WANTS IT? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 14, 2022

LA!!!! Let’s get it!! 100 bitcoins — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) February 14, 2022

Congrats on an amazing season! @RamsNFL and thanks for awesome game #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/sNHlKtQwNE — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 14, 2022

Bravo LA @RamsNFL! Great game Cincinnati. What a Super Bowl. Big night for the City of Angels. #SuperBowl — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) February 14, 2022

NFL stars also shared their reactions to the Rams’ win.

Congrats to Matthew Stafford & Rams — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 14, 2022

Matthew Stafford, congrats bro! — Kyler Murray (@K1) February 14, 2022