The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI.

Amid all the celebrations of L.A.’s big victory, celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate the team on their win.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Dances At The Super Bowl Next To Ben Affleck

Nick Jonas, Elizabeth Banks, Paris Hilton, Sam Heughan and more all tweeted out the outcome.

READ MORE: Doja Cat Is A Sad Clown Staging A ‘Grande Escape’ In Taco Bell Super Bowl Ad

 

NFL stars also shared their reactions to the Rams’ win.