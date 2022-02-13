Lizzo wants you to love all of her.

On Sunday, Google debuted its new ad for the Pixel 6 smartphone during the 2022 Super Bowl, featuring a new song by the 33-year-old “Juice” singer.

READ MORE: Lizzo Plays Snippet Of New Song ‘Special’ In the Car For Her Mom

The ad, titled “Real Tone”, highlights the phone’s camera, and looks back on the dark history of camera technology and its relationship with racism.

“Historically, camera technology hasn’t accurately represented darker skin tones. As part of Google’s commitment to making images more equitable for all, we worked directly with a range of image experts celebrated for their beautiful and accurate imagery of people of color to build our Google Pixel 6 with Real Tone, an inclusive camera that sees and highlights all people and the nuances of skin tones beautifully and authentically. Naturally, we then partnered with Lizzo, one of the realest and most talented artists, to empower the world to be truly seen,” Google said in a statement.

The ad, which features a voice over discussing the history of film technology not properly representing darker skin, is set to Lizzo’s new track “If You Love Me”.

“‘Cause if you love me, you love all of me/ Or none of me at all,” she sings.

READ MORE: Lizzo Bares It All While Teasing Powerful New Track

Lizzo had previously previewed the new track in a recreation of the Cuz I Love You album art on Instagram.