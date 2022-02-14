Click to share this via email

Charlize Theron attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Charlize Theron quickly nipped any romance rumours in the bud as she attended Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI with a “mystery man.”

The actress was pictured at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with her pal’s husband, as well as Matt Damon.

Theron joked on Instagram:

She also shared a snap of the pair making it onto the big screen:

Sunday’s game saw the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, and a whole host of celebs were on hand to watch the epic moment.

Matt Damon and Charlize Theron attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Charlize Theron is greeted by Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso as they attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin and Hailey Bieber, the Weeknd, and Drake were just a handful of stars in the crowd watching the action unfold.

As per usual, the halftime show got everybody talking, as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent delivered an incredible performance.