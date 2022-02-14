Sunday was quite the day for Los Angeles Rams free safety Taylor Rapp.

The 24-year-old popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Dani Johnson, who said “yes” as Rapp’s teammates watched on on the field.

READ MORE: Charlize Theron Reveals The Identity Of Her Super Bowl ‘Mystery Man’

The proposal came moments after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre Leads Hip-Hop All-Star Super Bowl Halftime Show With Surprise 50 Cent Appearance

The Rams shared a cute video on social media:

The pair regularly gush over one another on social media, with Johnson being an incredibly supportive girlfriend.

Rapp also posted after the Rams’ big win:

Click to View Gallery
Star Fans Celebrating Super Bowl Weekend