Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sunday was quite the day for Los Angeles Rams free safety Taylor Rapp.

The 24-year-old popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Dani Johnson, who said “yes” as Rapp’s teammates watched on on the field.

READ MORE: Charlize Theron Reveals The Identity Of Her Super Bowl ‘Mystery Man’

The proposal came moments after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre Leads Hip-Hop All-Star Super Bowl Halftime Show With Surprise 50 Cent Appearance

The Rams shared a cute video on social media:

The pair regularly gush over one another on social media, with Johnson being an incredibly supportive girlfriend.

Rapp also posted after the Rams’ big win: