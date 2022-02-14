You can’t split up the cast of Global’s “Saturday Night Live”… unless you’re willing to cough up some cash.

Amid a string of posts to his Instagram account on Sunday, Kanye West offered to double Michael Che’s salary to stop working with Pete Davidson, who has been dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

“MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER,” West wrote. “@chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE.”

But in a response several hours later, Che turned down West’s generous offer with a series of photos on Instagram jokingly asking for even more.

“Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends,” he wrote on a pad of paper.

But Che wasn’t done, adding in the next slide, “for anything less than TRIPLE salary.”

He continued, “That’s right, $90k per year! Full medical. Full dental. Four weeks vacay. Corner office. Plus, a pair of Red Octobers. Size 12. And you gotta make some beats for my band, The Slap Butts.

“And you gotta tell me what you’re gonna wear to work the night before so we can look like twins. You do that for me, and I’ll Rambo that whole building.”

West has not yet responded to Che’s counteroffer.

In another post on his Instagram feed, West claimed that he had cut Kid Cudi from his upcoming album Donda 2 due to the rapper’s friendship with Davidson.

“Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f**kin dinosaur hahaha,” Cudi responded in the comments section. “Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray for u brother.”