America’s answer to the Eurovision Song Contest is almost here.

On Sunday, Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson were announced as the hosts of the upcoming American Song Contest, Deadline reported.

The series, which premieres March 21, will run for eight weeks, with the grand finale set for May 9.

“American Song Contest” will feature live performances of new songs by artists representing all 50 U.S. states, along with five territories and the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C.

Each state will be represented by a solo artist or band, performing a song across three rounds.

!!! @kellyclarkson and I are hosting the brand new show #AmericanSongContest on @nbc. Watch March 21 🔥🔥🔥👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿🎤🎤 pic.twitter.com/fXlKZrvkiR — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) February 14, 2022

Both Snoop and Clarkson have plenty of experience with music competition shows. Clarkson has been a recurring coach on “The Voice”, and got her break winning the first season of “American Idol”. Snoop, meanwhile, has made appearances on a number of shows, including being a mega mentor on “The Voice”.

On Sunday night, Snoop was also part of the epic Super Bowl Halftime Show, featuring fellow hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent.