Kanye West is once again sharing his thoughts on Instagram regarding his family.

The rapper insisted he doesn’t “have beef” with his ex Kim Kardashian despite a series of social media posts criticizing her and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

He previously claimed Kardashian accused him of “putting a hit out on her” in one since-deleted post, while another alleged she’d let their daughter North, 8, have TikTok without his permission.

West, who suffers from bipolar disorder, has also mocked Davidson in several recent posts, one of which featured a bizarre meme depicting himself and others as characters from “The Avengers”.

However, on Monday he shared a snap of Kardashian wearing a coat he bought her before “Saturday Night Live”, insisting he still has “faith” the couple will get back together.

He then referenced the Daily Mail, saying he speaks “directly to the media outlets the same way a ball player speaks to the refs.”

READ MORE: Kanye West Wants Billie Eilish To Apologize To Travis Scott, Eilish Responds

Continuing to nickname Davidson “Skete”, West later shared:

West’s alleged ex girlfriend Julia Fox also had a lot to say on social media Monday, slamming the Daily Mail for saying she was “tearful” as she jetted out of Los Angeles.

Fox, who recently deleted all photos of West, posted:

Credit: Instagram/Julia Fox

West also posted amid Sunday’s Super Bowl:

Kardashian filed for divorce from West last February. The pair share kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, together.