Zoë Kravitz discusses Catwoman, divorce, and what it was like growing up in a famous family in a candid new interview with Elle.

Kravitz, who is the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, says of growing up with parents who are in the industry: “There was a little bit of embarrassment around what came with my last name. People would always assume that if I got a job, it was because of that. That was hard. But I was incredibly privileged. I got an agent easily. I’m not going to pretend like it didn’t help me get into the room,” she shares of her early 20s.

“But I had to remember that I work hard, and as a child I was putting on performances in my grandparents’ house. And it had nothing to do with who my family was. It was because I loved it.”

She says that over time, embracing her unique path has been about “wanting to prove not only to the world, but to myself, that I deserve to take up space in the industry.

“I’m proud of where I come from. Now it’s nice to be in a space where I feel like when people ask me about my parents, I’m not like, ‘Let’s not talk about that.’ I’m like, ‘They’re awesome. I’m grateful to be their child. And I also am my own human being.’”

Kravitz then talks about playing Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson’s Batman in the upcoming flick “The Batman”, sharing of the fans’ reaction: “The fandom is wild. When the announcement came out, I got more phone calls than I’d gotten on any birthday.”

She explains how she got stronger than ever to play the role, telling the mag: “Obviously, you want to look good in a catsuit, but I wanted it to be realistic that I’m able to do anything in this film. So I had to be strong. I got stronger than I’ve ever been. That felt good, to see what I was capable of. I felt confident—and I could kick some a.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kravitz talks about her divorce from her husband of two years Karl Glusman being finalized in August 2021: “Karl’s an incredible human being. It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That’s the journey I’m on right now.”

She says of easing into her 30s and feeling relieved her 20s are over: “I never want to go back. I was a mess. I wasn’t making choices based on what felt good to me. Now we’re in an era of, ‘What do I actually want?’ The good spot right now is taking a minute to say, ‘Maybe I should do this differently’ and seeing what that feels like.”

At 33, Kravitz insists she doesn’t feel pressured to have children and wants to stay true to her own timetable: “We all go from being the baby, where you’re like, ‘I have so much time.’ And then, all of a sudden, your gynecologist is like, ‘Want to freeze your eggs?’ And I’m like, ‘I hadn’t even thought about that.’

“But I don’t feel pressured to have kids by a certain time, if I ever have kids. This idea of like, you’re 30. You’re a grown-up. Now you’re supposed to have kids and stop having fun, because that’s for children—I bought that for a second. It was like, ‘I don’t go out anymore. I just make roast chickens.’

“But I still want to go on adventures, have fun nights, and see the sunrise. It’s been an interesting journey of remembering that there’s no finish line that I have to get to by a certain time. Playful, mischievous behaviour is something I always hope to have, even when I’m 70 years old. The point of being alive is to experience life and play with it. There’s still so much fun to be had.”

The reporter also tries to ask Kravitz about her alleged romance with Channing Tatum, whom she directs in her upcoming movie “Pussy Island”.

However, she simply says, “I’m happy.”

The latest issue of Elle hits newsstands March 1.