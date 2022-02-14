This year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show will go down in history.

On Sunday night, hip-hop legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent took the stage for a nostalgic concert that had the crowd in the stadium and viewers at home enraptured.

“Good Morning America” went behind the scenes of the halftime show on Monday morning, speaking with musical director Adam Blackstone and producers Jesse Collins and Jana Fleishman.

“We have been at this probably for the last four months, five, six months. Everybody hit their marks, did their things, sound, audio, production, visual, and just to make music history,” Blackstone said. “Not just hip-hop history, not just Black history, but just music history for the Super Bowl. It’s a great, great feeling.”

Collins added, “You’ve got a cast that’s probably about 500 and then a crew that’s well over that. Everybody coming together to make it as excellent as possible.”

Among the many memes that went viral during the show, Mary J. Blige lying on the ground during her performance caught fire in a big way online.

“There were so many ‘wow’ moments but to see the queen Mary go all the way in with no more drama,” Fleishman said.

Collins added of the show, “I think it just cements hip hop as part of American culture. It is in our DNA. You saw this stadium; everybody was up singing every song. Nobody cared where anybody was on any political fence. Everyone came together to celebrate great music.”