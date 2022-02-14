Susan Lucci spoke to “Good Morning America” about her battle with heart disease on Monday’s show.

The 75-year-old told host Amy Robach that she recently underwent an emergency heart procedure for the second time and explained how she recognized the symptoms.

“I was having kind of a shortness of breath,” the “All My Children” star explained, adding that she felt discomfort around her ribcage and her back. “I thought, This is crazy. These are the same kind of symptoms that I had three years ago but it can’t be.”

Actress @Susan_Lucci reveals she recently underwent an emergency heart procedure for the second time. @arobach has more on her health scare. https://t.co/AD3mgAX7Mv pic.twitter.com/oMpKWC7a14 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2022

“But when I lay down, I started to feel a sharp coming-and-going pain in my jaw.”

She called her doctor, who told her to head down to the emergency room.

Lucci had another surgery and told viewers how, although females especially don’t want to be a bother to anyone, it’s important that you listen to your body.

The actress, who is an advocate for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign, insisted, “Listen to your heart and act on [the symptoms].

“Give yourself permission to take good care of yourself. Be your own best friend. Be your own advocate. You’ll save your life.”

Lucci’s comments come after she told ET’s Katie Krause in 2019 of her first surgery: “I don’t think I realized what an emergency it was until they told me what an emergency it was.

“I had some mild pressure on my chest last October a couple of times and it went away, and because I’ve never had a health issue I thought it was nothing. And then the third time it happened, I was shopping for a birthday present for a girlfriend in a boutique and it was overwhelming. It felt like an elephant pressing on my chest.”