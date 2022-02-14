“The View” has welcomed back Whoopi Goldberg.

On Monday, the longtime co-host returned to the show following a two-week suspension over comments about the Holocaust and the role of race in the genocide.

READ MORE: Sara Haines Shares Support Of ‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Following Suspension

“Yes, I am back,” Goldberg said, opening the show with an address directly to the viewers.

“We’re going to keep having tough conversations,” she continued. “And in part, because this is what we’ve been hired to do. And it’s not always pretty, as I said, and it is not always as other people would like to hear. But it is an honour to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations, because they are important. They are important to us as a nation and to us more so as a human entity.”

Goldberg had previously apologized after making the comments, and hosted the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League on “The View” for a conversation about why saying the Holocaust was “not about race” was wrong.

READ MORE: Bill Maher Blasts ‘The View’ For Suspending Whoopi Goldberg Over Holocaust Comments

Speaking on Monday’s show, Goldberg said, “I gotta tell you, there’s something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are ‘The View’, and this is what we do, and sometimes we don’t do this as elegantly as we could…. It’s five minutes to get in important information about topics. And that is what we try to do every day.”

She added that she wanted to “thank everybody who reached out while I was away, and I’m telling you, people reached out from places that made me go, ‘Wait, wait, what? Really? Okay.’ And it was amazing and I listened to everything everybody had to say and I was very grateful and I hope it keeps all the important conversations happening.”