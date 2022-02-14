Click to share this via email

Netflix gave “Bridgerton” fans a Valentine’s Day treat Monday as it dropped the latest trailer ahead of the show’s March 25 premiere.

The second season of the show tells the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (played by Jonathan Bailey) quest for love, with the newly released clip teasing the return of Lady Whistledown.

She asks, “Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?”

Credit: Netflix

Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington, shown at the end of the clip after she was revealed as the sharp-tongued gossip writer in the season 1 finale.

Love never plays by the rules. Bridgerton Season 2 premieres March 25 pic.twitter.com/t6mexCFwJo — Netflix (@netflix) February 14, 2022

The trailer comes after Netflix dropped some first-look images last month ahead of season 2’s eagerly anticipated release.

A synopsis for the upcoming series reads: “The second season of ‘Bridgerton’ follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife.

“Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.”

“When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.”

“Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.”

“Bridgerton” returns for a second season on March 25, 2022.