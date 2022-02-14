Jason Reitman is paying tribute to his father.

Over the weekend, iconic Canadian director and producer Ivan Reitman, best known for directing the classic comedy “Ghostbusters” passed away at his home in California at age 75.

On Monday morning, his son Jason, who most recently directed the sequel “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, shared a remembrance of his father on Twitter, writing, “I’ve lost my hero.”

All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story.

He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter.

Thank you for the kind messages. Enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier. pic.twitter.com/tSijfxSnLg — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) February 14, 2022

Others also paid their respects to Reitman on social media, including “Schitt’s Creek” star Eugene Levy and more.

We started our careers together 50 years ago in Toronto and I followed his career with pride as he rose to the top echelon of the entertainment business. R.I.P. Ivan. — Eugene Levy (@Realeugenelevy) February 14, 2022

Opening night of Ghostbusters at UA Plainview was like a rock concert. The place exploded with joy. It was one of the most memorable moments of my childhood. Ivan Reitman influenced everything we all love about film comedy. A true legend. https://t.co/AHKAoo1ahB — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 14, 2022

Ivan Reitman was very good to me and @chrizmillr. He sought us out and encouraged us when we made our first movie. He saw an early cut of Spider-verse (“Half of this is the best movie I have ever seen and the other half is bad”) and spent DAYS giving us helpful notes… RIP Ivan — Phil Lord y Betancourt (@philiplord) February 14, 2022

RIP Ivan Reitman. Very sad. Here’s our talk from 2014. https://t.co/TRZkCfIIIs pic.twitter.com/UMyraFzqIa — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 14, 2022