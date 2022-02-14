Jason Reitman is paying tribute to his father.

Over the weekend, iconic Canadian director and producer Ivan Reitman, best known for directing the classic comedy “Ghostbusters” passed away at his home in California at age 75.

On Monday morning, his son Jason, who most recently directed the sequel “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, shared a remembrance of his father on Twitter, writing, “I’ve lost my hero.”

Others also paid their respects to Reitman on social media, including “Schitt’s Creek” star Eugene Levy and more.