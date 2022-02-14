Naomi Campbell introduces fans to her adorable baby daughter in the new issue of British Vogue.

Campbell announced the arrival of her first child back in May 2021, sharing a snap of herself holding the newborn’s tiny feet at the time.

The supermodel speaks about being a mom at age 51, but holds back from elaborating on the exact details around the arrival of the little one.

However, Campbell does insist, “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.”

She adds that very few people knew of the baby’s arrival: “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Campbell tells the mag of the little traveller, “I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me – no whimpering taking off or landing. She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age.

“She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking,” she goes on, adding, “I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already.”

Naomi Campbell. CREDIT: Steven Meisel

Elsewhere in the interview, the star discusses walking in shows for Versace, Alexander McQueen, Balmain and Lanvin across Paris, Milan and London Fashion Weeks this season.

She says of her hectic workload, “I still enjoy it but it’s nerve-racking! Because I’m 51 years old walking with girls who are 18! It’s great to be with these young ‘uns at my age, but I have to say, at one of the shows I was like, ‘Come on, girls! Pick up your feet! Why are you walking so slow?’ I definitely feel like my time was more joyful. We smiled! We got to show off our personalities.”

Campbell adds of being one of the main supermodels of her time, alongside the likes of Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington: “It was an incredible time, but we worked hard. And no matter how many outfit changes, how many shows, we never said we were tired. We all loved it and we kept each other’s energy up. We did eight shows a day and then we would go and celebrate with the designers in the evening. I wonder sometimes if models now could have kept up with us.”

Campbell has now become a mother figure to a younger generation of Black models currently enjoying huge success, such as Adut Akech and Ugbad Abdi, who are part of a group of African models dominating fashion and shifting beauty ideals.

She recalls, “There were lots of times when I would walk in the fashion shows, but I was never picked for the ad campaigns and it would hurt – it really hurt. I would have to suck it up and keep moving. Of course, it would have been great to have had that support around me back then, but I’m proud to see it happen now, I’m proud to see the diversity now.”

See the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday, Feb. 22.