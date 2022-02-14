Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox are no more. Fox’s rep confirmed to ET Canada that the pair “remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.”

West and Fox first met in Miami during a New Year’s Eve party. They were next photographed in New York City, where they enjoyed a date night, seeing a production of Slave Play and having dinner at Carbone.

Shortly thereafter, PDA pics of the pair were released in Interview magazine. In the accompanying interview, Fox said she and West had an “instant connection.”

As for their night out in New York, Fox said that West brought her to “an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.”

“I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!” Fox added. “Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

They then took their romance to Los Angeles, Paris and Miami, before circling back to New York, where they celebrated Fox’s 32nd birthday together.

West’s romance with Fox came on the heels of his split from Kim Kardashian. The rapper has been vocal about wanting his ex back on social media, but Fox didn’t seemed threatened by the posts.

“I’m sure there’s still some residual feelings, and that’s normal, it’s human,” Fox said during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I also know that he’s with me now. And that’s all that matters.”

As for her relationship with West, Fox said, “Time will tell, you’ll just see. Obviously, it looks a certain way, but people don’t know the conversations happening behind the scenes, and you know, I’ve been around.”

Prior to news of their split, a source told ET that West and Fox were not “a traditional couple.”

“Kanye is still obsessed with getting his family back together, but Julia is his primary girl right now,” the source said. “Julia isn’t worried about Kanye and Kim getting back together and is just enjoying the ride and taking it all in.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian has moved on from West with Pete Davidson. The pair was even spotted on an early Valentine’s Day date night on Saturday, after West dissed their relationship on social media.

When it comes to how Davidson feels about West, a source told ET that the “Saturday Night Live” star “is super chill about the situation and doesn’t take it too personally.”

“He hates that Kim has to deal with the drama,” the source said. “Pete is certainly helping her through this and has been supportive and reminding her not to focus on it too much.”

