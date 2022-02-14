Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were all loved-up ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The happy couple were spotted getting close in public together after Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.

They dined at Italian restaurant Cipriani in New York City, where they were photographed by Splash News sharing a sweet kiss during the dinner.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson – Photo: Splash News

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson – Photo: Backgrid

After their meal, the pair headed to a Super Bowl after-party with Kardashian’s close friends Lala Anthony and Simon Huck. The event was attended by a number of celebrities, including Kevin and Eniko Hart.

The romantic outing came after the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s ex-husband Kanye West went on social media over the weekend, writing he was sure he and Kim would get back together.

The rapper trended during the Super Bowl on Twitter.