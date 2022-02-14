Hannah Waddingham had quite the eventful Valentine’s Day last year.

The “Ted Lasso” star chats to Ellen DeGeneres on her show Monday, wearing a hot pink suit for the occasion.

As DeGeneres questions Waddingham as to whether Valentine’s is a big deal in the U.K., the actress says she celebrated the occasion by getting incredibly drunk with Jason Sudeikis’s assistant Chip in 2021 because they were both single.

The mother of one shares, “Jason Sudeikis‘s assistant Chip is going to kill me for telling this story.

“He was like, ‘Well, we’re both single, so why don’t we just stay in the makeup truck and get absolutely hammered.’”

Waddingham continues, “We got on the gin and tonics, and it’s the most horrific alcohol-ed night of my life,” sharing how the evening ended with her “throwing up out of a car.”

The star insists she’s going to have a “really low-key” Valentine’s Day this year, laughing: “I’m going to be in a darkened room, not embarrassing myself.”

As DeGeneres questions how long she and Chip were in the trailer, Waddingham jokes, “I mean, a good half-an-hour to forty-five minutes. But a good lot of gin went down the neck with just a gentle suggestion of tonic.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Waddingham shares where she keeps her Emmy Award, before DeGeneres insists the next season of “Ted Lasso” can’t be the last.

Plus, to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the host helps Waddingham find a possible match with a game of “Who’d You Rather?”