Three children become best friends while growing up in a low-income neighbourhood in the Canadian film “Scarborough”, based on the award-winning book by Catherine Hernandez, who also penned the screenplay.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television has announced the nominees for the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards, spread across 145 categories, including film, television, and digital media.

The inaugural season of the CBC series “Sort Of” leads the television categories, with 13 nominations, followed by CBC’s “Pretty Hard Cases” and CTV Sci-Fi Channel’s “Wynonna Earp” with 11 each, while CBC’s “Coroner” and “Kim’s Convenience” have 10 apiece.

In the film categories, Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson’s “Scarborough” and Danis Goulet’s “Night Raiders” top the nominations with 11 a film, while Michael McGowan’s “All My Puny Sorrows” received eight, Bretten Hannam’s “Wildhood” and Ivan Grbovic’s “Drunken Birds” (“Les oiseaux ivres”) each received six.

In addition, “21 Black Futures” and “For the Record” lead the digital media nominations with eight nods, followed by “The Communist’s Daughter” with six.

“We are so fortunate to once again celebrate the talented Canadians who have managed to create exceptional works of art during these difficult times,” said Canadian Academy CEO Beth Janson. “The combination of creativity and resiliency these 2022 Canadian Screen Award nominees possess is a testament to the strength of Canada’s screen-based industries, and we are thrilled to honour them.”

Added Academy chair John Young: “During this time of isolation, the arts have served as a necessary connection point that keeps communities together and helps them grow stronger through the power of inspiring storytelling. Through their hard work, these talented 2022 Canadian Screen Award nominees are doing just that. It is a privilege to recognize those who are making a lasting impact when we need it most.”

Featuring hosts and live acceptance speeches, the majority of the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards will be presented in a nine-part series of genre-based virtual shows throughout Canadian Screen Week 2022, all streamed live on Academy.ca — as well as on the Canadian Academy Twitter and YouTube channels — from Monday, April 4, to Friday, April 8.

The awards will culminate with the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards show, airing Sunday, April 10, at 8 p.m. ET. The full schedule can be found here.

Here is this year’s complete list of nominations.

FILM NOMINATIONS

Best Motion Picture

“Drunken Birds” | “Les oiseaux ivres” – Luc Déry, Kim McCraw

“Night of the Kings” | “La nuit des rois” – Yanick Létourneau

“Night Raiders” – Tara Woodbury, Paul Barkin, Ainsley Gardiner, Georgina Conder, Danis Goulet “Scarborough” – Shasha Nakhai

“Wildhood” – Gharrett Paon, Julie Baldassi, Bretten Hannam

Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design

Danny Haeberlin – “All My Puny Sorrows”

André-Line Beauparlant – “Drunken Birds” | “Les oiseaux ivres”

Nigel Churcher – “The Exchange”

Jean Babin – “Maria Chapdelaine”

Arnaud Brisebois, Jean Babin, Ève Turcotte – “The Time Thief” | “L’arracheuse de temps”

Achievement in Casting

Heidi Levitt – “All My Puny Sorrows”

Rene Haynes – “Night Raiders”

Jenny Lewis, Sara Kay – “The Retreat”

Shasha Nakhai, Rich Williamson – “Scarborough”

Stephanie Gorin – “Wildhood”

Achievement in Cinematography (Sponsor | Company 3)

Daniel Grant – “All My Puny Sorrows”

Tess Girard – “Drifting Snow”

Sara Mishara – “Drunken Birds” | “Les oiseaux ivres”

Rich Williamson – “Scarborough”

Pierre Gill – “You Will Remember Me” | “Tu te souviendras de moi”

Achievement in Costume Design (Sponsor | IATSE)

Lea Carlson – “The Exchange”

Francesca Chamberland – “Maria Chapdelaine”

Kendra Terpenning – “Night Raiders”

Josée Castonguay – “The Time Thief” | “L’arracheuse de temps”

Francesca Chamberland – “The Vinland Club” | “Le Club Vinland”

Achievement in Direction

Anthony Scott Burns – “Come True”

Danis Goulet – “Night Raiders”

Philippe Grégoire – “The Noise of Engine”s | “Le bruit des moteurs”

Shasha Nakhai, Rich Williamson – “Scarborough”

Bretten Hannam – “Wildhood”

Achievement in Editing

Michelle Szemberg, Orlee Buium – “All My Puny Sorrows”

Dev Singh – “Cinema of Sleep”

Arthur Tarnowski – “Drunken Birds” | “Les oiseaux ivres”

Yvann Thibaudeau – “Goodbye Happiness” | “Au revoir le Bonheur”

Aube Foglia – “Night of the Kings” | “La nuit des rois”

Achievement in Hair

Denis Parent, Jean-Luc Lapierre – “Confessions of a Hitman” | “Confessions”

Debra Johnson – “The Exchange”

Martin Lapointe – “Maria Chapdelaine”

Janie Otis – “The Time Thief” | “L’arracheuse de temps”

André Duval – “The Vinland Club” | “Le Club Vinland”

Achievement in Make-Up

Erik Gosselin, Edwina Voda – “Brain Freeze”

Kristin Loeck, Calla-Syna Dreyer – “Dangerous”

Djina Caron – “Maria Chapdelaine”

Traci Loader – “Night Raiders”

Karlee Morse, Stephanie Pringle – “The Retreat”

Achievement in Music – Original Score

Jonathan Goldsmith – “All My Puny Sorrows”

Stephen Krecklo – “Between Waves”

Darren Fung – “Cinema of Sleep”

Suad Bushnaq – “Jasmine Road”

Spencer Creaghan – “Motherly”

Achievement in Music – Original Song

Jean Martin, Tanya Tagaq – “Bootlegger” – “Surface Nord”

David Braid – “Delia’s Gone” – “Ring Them Fantasy”

Nicolas Errèra, Craig Walker – “Goodbye Happiness” | “Au revoir le Bonheur” – “Drop the Rock”

Tika Simone, Casey Manierka-Quaile – “Learn to Swim” – “And Then We Don’t”

Erika Angell, Simon Angell – “Woman in Car.” – “Lovers Are Falling”

Achievement in Sound Editing

Martin Gwynn Jones, Brent Pickett, Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer – “All My Puny Sorrows”

Sean Karp, Blag Ahilov, Will Preventis, Noah Siegel, Jakob Thiesen, Igor Bezuglov – “Dino Dana: The Movie”

Daniel Pellerin, Jeremy Fong, Kristi McIntyre – “Kicking Blood”

J.R. Fountain, Nelson Ferreira, Mark Dejczak, Robert Hegedus, Steve Hammond – “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

Krystin Hunter, Paul Germann, Stefana Fratila – “Scarborough”

Achievement in Sound Mixing

Joe Morrow, Lou Solakofski, Jonathan St. Clair, Thomas Dube – “All My Puny Sorrows”

Gavin Fernandes, Pierre Bertrand, Jo Caron, Giuseppe Petrella – “Brain Freeze”

Lou Solakofski, Graham Rogers, Stephen Marian, Alexis Feodoroff, Tim Chaproniere – “Night Raiders” Bernard Gariépy Strobl, J.R. Fountain, Erik Culp – “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

Eric Taylor, Miles Roberts, Matt Chan – “Scarborough”

Achievement in Visual Effects (Sponsor | SPINVFX)

Alex Boothby – “All My Puny Sorrows”

Marc Côté, Michael Beaulac, Robert Rioux, Lisa Purisima, Maxime Lepage, Anouk Cazalis, Alex Harvey, Wesley Lemieux, Daniel Coupal, Randy Santandrea – “Brain Freeze”

Matthew J.R. Bishop, Ila Soleimani, Jeff Robinson, Aravindan Rajasingham, Gustavo Fernandes, Belma Abdicevic, Tom Perry, Steve Lowry, Nial Mc Fadden, Tarl Lambert – “Dino Dana: The Movie”

Martin Tori, Darwin Go, John Mariella, Frank Reuter – “Night Raiders”

Alain Lachance, Loïc Laurelut, Eric Clément, Marie-Claude Lafontaine – “The Time Thief” | “L’arracheuse de temps”

Adapted Screenplay

David Bezmozgis, Erik Rutherford – “Charlotte”

Sylvain Guy – “Confessions of a Hitman” | “Confessions”

Catherine Hernandez – “Scarborough”

Fred Pellerin – “The Time Thief” | “L’arracheuse de temps”

Eric Tessier – “You Will Remember Me” | “Tu te souviendras de moi”

Best Stunt Coordination

Bill Ferguson – “Dangerous”

John Stead – “Pretty Hard Cases” – “Jellybeans”

Angelica Lisk-Hann – “The Retreat”

George Tchortov – “See For Me”

Original Screenplay

Danis Goulet – “Night Raiders”

Mark O’Brien – “The Righteous”

Kaveh Nabatian – “Sin La Habana”

Igor Drljaca – “The White Fortress”

Tabija Bretten Hannam – “Wildhood”

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Rogelio Balagtas – “Islands”

Thomas Antony Olajide – “Learn to Swim”

Liam Diaz – “Scarborough”

Pavle Êemeriki¬ – “The White Fortress”

Tabija Phillip Lewitski – “Wildhood”

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

David La Haye – “Confessions of a Hitman” | “Confessions

Claude Legault” – “Drunken Birds” | “Les oiseaux ivres”

Esteban Comilang – “Islands”

Mark O’Brien – “The Righteous”

Joshua Odjick – “Wildhood”

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Julia Sarah Stone – “Come True”

Aviva Armour Ostroff – “Lune”

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers – “Night Raiders”

Alana Hawley Purvis – “Range Roads”

Aliya Kanani – “Scarborough”

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Marine Johnson – “Drunken Birds” | “Les oiseaux ivres”

Gail Maurice – “Night Raiders”

Tanja Björk – “The Noise of Engines” | “Le bruit des moteurs”

Kate Corbett – “The Righteous”

Cherish Violet Blood –“Scarborough”

Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary (Sponsor | ROGERS)

“Captive” – Mellissa Fung, Stuart Coxe

“Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy” – Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, David Christensen, Lori Lozinski

“My Tree” – Jason Sherman, Sonya Di Rienzo, Aeschylus Poulos, Matt Code

“One of Ours” – Yasmine Mathurin, Laura Perlmutter, Jennifer Kawaja, Andrew Smith

“Prayer for a Lost Mitten” | “Prière pour une mitaine perdue” – Jean-François Lesage

Best Cinematography in a Feature Length Documentary

Nicholas Castel, Gabriel Swift, Bronson Whytcross, John Fulton – “Coextinction”

Rita Leistner – “Forest for the Trees”

Patrick McLaughlin – “Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy”

Vince Arvidson – “The Magnitude of All Things”

Marianne Ploska – “Prayer for a Lost Mitten” | “Prière pour une mitaine perdue”

Best Editing in a Feature Length Documentary

Sophie Farkas Bolla – “The Gig is Up”

Natalie Lamoureux – “I Might Be Dead By Tomorrow” | “Tant que j’ai du respir dans le corps”

Hans Olson – “Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy”

Jennifer Abbott – “The Magnitude of All Things”

Ben Lawrence – “My Tree”

Best Short Documentary (Sponsor | Hot Docs)

“Babushka” – Kristina Wagenbauer

“The Brother” | “Le frère” – Jérémie Battaglia, Amélie Lambert Bouchard

“Nalujuk Night” – Jennie Williams, Latonia Hartery, Kat Baulu, Rohan Fernando, Annette Clarke

“Nuisance Bear” – Jack Weisman, Gabriela Osio Vanden

“Still Processing” – Sophy Romvari

Best Live Action Short Drama (Sponsor | Telefilm Canada)

“Fanmi” – Sandrine Brodeur-Desrosiers, François Bonneau, Carmine Pierre-Dufour

“Girls Shouldn’t Walk Alone at Night” | Les filles ne marchent pas seules la nuit” – Katerine Martineau, Guillaume Collin

“In the Jam Jar” – Étienne Hansez, Colin Nixon

“Like the Ones I Used to Know” | “Les Grandes Claques” – Annie St-Pierre, Sarah Mannering, Fanny Drew Ousmane – Jorge Camarotti

Best Animated Short

“Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice” – Zacharias Kunuk, Neil Christopher, Nadia Mike, Jonathan Frantz

“Boobs” | “Lolos” – Marie Valade

“Flowing Home” | “Nhu môt dòng sông” – Sandra Desmazières, Dora Benousilio, Julie Roy

“The Hangman at Home” – Michelle Kranot, Uri Kranot, Lana Tankosa Nikolic, Avi Amar, Katayoun Dibamehr, Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, Pierre Baussaron, Marc Bertrand, Julie Roy

“Meneath: The Hidden Island of Ethics” – Terril Calder, Jelena Popovi¬

John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award

Martin Edralin – “Islands”

Danis Goulet – “Night Raiders”

Philippe Grégoire – “The Noise of Engines” | “Le bruit des moteurs”

Shasha Nakhai, Rich Williamson – “Scarborough”

Kaveh Nabatian – “Sin La Habana”

TELEVISION PROGRAM CATEGORIES

Best TV Movie

“The Christmas Setup” – CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media) (Neshama Entertainment ULC) – Arnie Zipursky, Suzanne Berger, Shane Boucher, Ryan Greig, Danielle Von Zerneck, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, Fernando Szew

“The Color Of Love” – Lifetime Canada (Corus Entertainment) (Champlain Media Inc.) – Suzanne Chapman, Adam Gowland

“Faith Heist” – Super Channel Heart & Home (Allarco Entertainment 2008 Inc.) (No Equal Entertainment) – J.B. Sugar, Ella Myers, Ahmet Zappa, Erin Weiss, David Hudson, Arnie Zipursky

“I Was Lorena Bobbitt” – CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media) (Cineflix Media) – Jeff Vanderwal, Kim Bondi, Lorena Gallo, Sherri Rufh, Andy Streitfeld, Charles Tremayne

“Midnight at the Magnolia” – CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media) (Neshama Entertainment ULC) – Arnie Zipursky, Marly Reed, Hayden Baptiste, Alexandra Waring, Andrew C. Erin, Marianne C. Wunch, Hannah Pillemer, Fernando Szew

Best Drama Series

“Coroner” – CBC (CBC) (Muse Entertainment) – Adrienne Mitchell, Morwyn Brebner, Jonas Prupas, Peter Emerson, Brett Burlock, Suzanne Colvin- Goulding

“Moonshine” – CBC (CBC) (eOne) – Sheri Elwood, Charles Bishop, Jocelyn Hamilton

“The North Water” – Super Channel (Allarco Entertainment 2008 Inc.) (Rhombus Media Inc.) – Niv Fichman, Kate Ogborn, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Andrew Haigh, Kevin Krikst, Fraser Ash

“Transplant” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sphere Media) – Jocelyn Deschênes, Bruno Dubé, Joseph Kay, Tara Woodbury, Virginia Rankin, Josée Vallée, Stefan Pleszczynski, Adam Barken

“Vikings” – History (Corus Entertainment) (Take 5 Productions Inc.) – Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Michael Hirst, Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn, Alan Gasmer, Sherry Marsh, Bill Goddard

Best Comedy Series (Sponsor | Canada Media Fund)

“Jann” – CTV (Bell Media) (Project 10 Productions Inc.) – Andrew Barnsley, Benjamin Murray, Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Jann Arden, Jennica Harper, Leah Gauthier, Randy Lennox, Dean Bennett, Ron Murphy, Mike McPhaden

“Kim’s Convenience” – CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) – Ivan Fecan, Ins Choi, Kevin White, Alexandra Raffé, Anita Kapila, Matt Kippen, Sandra Cunningham

“Letterkenny” – Crave (Bell Media) (Get’er Done Productions 5 Inc.) – Jared Keeso, Jacob Tierney, Mark Montefiore, Kara Haflidson

“Sort Of” – CBC Gem (CBC) (Sienna Films) – Bilal Baig, Fab Filippo, Jennifer Kawaja, Julia Sereny, Bruno Dubé

“Strays” – CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) – Ivan Fecan, Kevin White, Alexandra Raffé, Sandra Cunningham, Anita Kapila

Best News or Information Series

“APTN Investigates” – APTN (APTN) (APTN)

“CBC Marketplace” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

“The Fifth Estate” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

Best Reality/Competition Program or Series

“Big Brother Canada” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Insight Productions Ltd.) – Erin Brock, John Brunton, Eric Abboud, Trevor Boris, Arisa Cox, Liam Colle, Amy Regan, Vanessa Rennard, Daniel Klimitz

“Blown Away” – Netflix (Netflix) (marblemedia) – Matthew Hornburg, Mark J.W. Bishop, Donna Luke, Amy Hosking

“Canada’s Drag Race” – Crave (Bell Media) (Saloon Media / Blue Ant Studios Canada) – Pam McNair, Betty Orr, Trevor Boris, Laura Michalshyshyn, Michael Kot, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Justin Stockman, Jen Markowitz, Spencer Fritz

“Fire Masters” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment) (Nikki Ray Media Agency) – Mike Sheerin, Tanya Linton, Jennifer Pratt

“Top Chef Canada” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment) (Insight Productions Ltd.) – John Brunton, Eric Abboud, Mark Lysakowski, Jessica Brunton, Cliff Dempster, Daniel Klimitz

Best Sketch Comedy Program or Series

“Humour Resources” – CBC (CBC) (Juste Pour Rire TV Inc, CBC) – Adam Brodie, Dave Derewlany, Jon Dore, Marina Di Pancrazio, Spencer Griffin, Bruce Hills, Anton Leo

“Roast Battle Canada” – CTV Comedy (Bell Media) (Juste Pour Rire TV Inc, Counterfeit Productions, Bell Media) – Bruce Hills, Russell Peters, Dan Bennett, Shane Corkery, Anton Leo, George Reinblatt, Zoe Rabnett, Nick Brazao, Shelagh O’Brien

“TallBoyz” – CBC (CBC) (Accent Entertainment) – Bruce McCulloch, Susan Cavan, Paula J. Smith, Thea Gagliardi

“This Hour Has 22 Minutes” – CBC (CBC) (22M Hour Productions (NS) 28 Inc.) – Michael Donovan, Mike Allison, Meaghan Clark, Tracey Jardine, Dana Landry, Carl Gosine

Best Lifestyle Program or Series (Sponsor | Corus Entertainment)

“Island of Bryan” – HGTV (Corus Entertainment) (S.I. Entertainment) – Frank Halbert, Annelies McConnachie-Howarth

“Mary Makes It Easy” – CTV Life (Bell Media) (Proper Television) – Allison Grace, Cathie James, Lesia Capone, Mary Berg, David Donohue, Michelle Li

“Motel Makeover” – Netflix (Netflix) (Proper Television) – Cathie James, Lesia Capone, Jessica Nahmias

“Property Brothers: Forever Home” – HGTV (Corus Entertainment) (Scott Brothers Entertainment Inc.) – Drew Scott, Jonathan Silver Scott, Bree Tiffin, Josie Crimi, Katherine Buck, Kim Bondi, Sarrah Sayami

“Scott’s Vacation House Rules” – HGTV (Corus Entertainment) (McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc) –Scott McGillivray, Angela Jennings, Robert Scott

Best Live Entertainment Special

“2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize” – CBC (CBC) (Frank Content) – Danielle Kappy, Barry Avrich, Vince Buda, Mark Selby

“etalk Live at the Oscars” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media Inc.) – Chris Perez, Ryan Thompson, Michelle Crespi, Devin Mandeville

“Junos 2021” – CBC (CBC) (Insight Productions Ltd.) – Allan Reid, Mark Cohon, John Brunton, Lindsay Cox, Jordan Evans, Matthew Burnett, Pam de Montmorency, Tracy Galvin, Kristine Pleau, Mike Langevin

“TIFF Tribute Awards” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media Inc.) – Chris Perez, Manny Groneveldt, Joana Vicente

Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program (Sponsor | ROGERS)

“Big News” – CBC Gem (CBC) (CBC News) – Catherine Legge, Saman Malik, Michelle Mètivier, Sarah Peterson, Michael Gruzuk

“Dispatches from a Field Hospital” – TVO (TVO) (Border City Pictures Inc.) – Matt Gallagher, Cornelia Principe

“Ghosts of Afghanistan” – TVO (TVO) (Galafilm Productions Inc.) – Arnie Gelbart, Julian Sher, Natalie Dubois

“No Responders Left Behind” – discovery+ (discovery+) (Paradox Pictures Inc.) – Rob Lindsay, Jaime Sanchez, Kelly Zemnickis, Kristine Yanoff

“We Know the Truth: Stories to Inspire Reconciliation” – CBC Winnipeg (CBC) (CBC Winnipeg) – Meagan Fiddler, Bertram Schneider

Best History Documentary Program or Series

“British Columbia: An Untold History” – Knowledge Network (Knowledge Network) (Screen Siren Pictures) – Leena Minifie, Trish Dolman

“History Erased” – History (Corus Entertainment) (Cream Productions) – David W. Brady, Kate Harrison Karman, Brian Rice

“How to Start a Revolution” – CBC Gem (CBC) (CBC News) – Catherine Legge, Tarannum Kamlani, Geoff Turner, Francis Plourde, Anne MacRae

“Meet and Eat at Lee’s Garden” – CBC (CBC) (Cinnamon Bowl Productions) – Day’s Lee

“Searching for Secrets” – Smithsonian Channel Canada (Blue Ant Media) (Saloon Media / Blue Ant Studios Canada) – Steve Gamester, Michael Kot, Julie Chang

Best Talk Program or Series

“Artists & Icons: Indigenous Entertainers in Canada” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Entertainment Tonight Canada) – John Kampilis, Jodie Davis, Laura Carroll, Bob Pagrach, Steven Banks, Shreya Khanna, Stephen Krajinovic, Julia Lennox, Craig Macrae, Nadine Parker, Will Reid, Katie Scott, Heather Seamen, Emily Thompson

“The Marilyn Denis Show” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media Studios) – John Simpson, Michelle Crespi, Tamara Petrie, Natalie Lambert, Seta Kalousdian-Tanner

“Power Play” – CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV News Channel, Bell Media) – Evan Solomon, Ramneek Gill, Rachel Swatek, Joyce Napier, Caroline O’Neill, Sophall Duch

“Rosemary Barton Live” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) – Susan Treen, Philip Ling, Randy Potash

“The Social” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media Inc.) – Laura Scarfo, Kate Wright, Amber Buchanan, Kate McKenna, Michelle Crespi

Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series

“Borealis” – TVO (TVO) (Primitive Entertainment) – Kevin McMahon, Michael McMahon, Kristina McLaughlin, Justine Pimlott, Felicity Justrabo

“Inside The Great Vaccine Race” – CBC (CBC) (Infield Fly Productions) – Dugald Maudsley, Gillian Main

“Kids Vs. Screens CBC (CBC) (Screen Kids Productions Inc.) – Leora Eisen, Jackie Carlos, Diana Warmé

“Kingdom of the Polar Bears” – CBC (CBC) (Merit Motion Pictures) – Merit Jensen Carr, Sally Blake, Patrice Lorton

“The Last Walrus” – CBC (CBC) (Bunbury Films) – Nathalie Bibeau, Frederic Bohbot

Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series

“CBC Arts: Exhibitionists” – CBC (CBC) (CBC) – Nicole Brewster-Mercury, Teghan Beaudette, Lucius Dechausay, Mercedes Grundy, March Mercanti

“Oscar Peterson: Black + White” – Crave (Bell Media) (Melbar Entertainment Group) – Randy Lennox, Jeffrey Latimer, Barry Avrich, Mark Selby

“Terry Fox: The Power Of One” – CBC (CBC) (Insight Productions Ltd.) – Maureen Riley, Michael Rossi, John Brunton, Lindsay Cox

“This is Pop!” – CTV (Bell Media) (Banger Films) – Scot McFadyen, Sam Dunn, Amanda Burt

“Writing the Land” – CBC (CBC) (Primitive Entertainment) – Michael McMahon, Kevin McMahon, Kristina McLaughlin, Felicity Justrabo

Best Documentary Program

“Being Black in Halifax” – CBC (CBC) (ZaZa Production) – Fabienne Colas, Émile Castonguay

“Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur” – Super Channel (Allarco Entertainment 2008 Inc.) (Peacock Alley Entertainment) – Carrie Mudd, James Buddy Day, Ryan Valentini, Diana Foley

“Dead Man’s Switch: A Crypto Mystery” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Dimestore Productions Inc.) – Sheona McDonald, Betsy Carson

“The Face of Anonymous” – TVO (TVO) (Storyline Entertainment) – Ed Barreveld

“Fresh Water” – Crave (Bell Media) (Airfoil Media) – David Kalinauskas, Jim Kiriakakis, Sean Buckley, Ron Tite

Best Animated Program or Series (Sponsor | Sheridan College)

“Corner Gas Animated” – CTV Comedy (Bell Media) (Vérité Films, Sparrow Media) – Brent Butt, Virginia Thompson, Andrew Carr, Jensenne Roculan, Joel Gregorio, Jonas Diamond, Robert de Lint, Cassie Pyatt

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood” – Family Channel (WildBrain) (9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films, Fred Rogers Productions) – Angela C. Santomero, Ellen Doherty, Vince Commisso, Alexandra Cassel Schwartz, Christopher Loggins, Jennifer Bradley, Nora Keely, Sarah Wallendjack, Sonia Santarelli

“Go, Dog. Go!” – Netflix (Netflix) (WildBrain Studios) – Adam Peltzman, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi, Morgana Duque

“The Snoopy Show” – AppleTV+ (AppleTV+) (WildBrain Studios) – Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz, Mark Evestaff, Kimberly Small

“Wild Kratts: Cats and Dogs” – TVOKids (TVO) (9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films, Kratt Brothers Company) – Chris Kratt, Martin Kratt, Vince Commisso, Blake Tohana, Cheryl Knapp

Best Pre-School Program or Series (Sponsor | Corus Entertainment)

“Dino Ranch – CBC (CBC) (Boat Rocker Studios) – Matthew Fernandes, Jon Rutherford, Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier, Tammy Semen, Arthur Spanos, Bob Higgins, Anna Keenan

“Happy House of Frightenstein” – Family Jr. (WildBrain) (Headspinner Productions Inc.) – Michelle Melanson, Ken Cuperus, Sandy Jobin-Bevans, Mitchell Markowitz

“Miss Persona” – Treehouse TV (Corus Entertainment) (Nelvana Ltd) – Kimberly Persona

“PAW Patrol” – TVOKids (TVO) (Spin Master Entertainment) – Jennifer Dodge, Ronnen Harary, Keith Chapman, Ursula Ziegler-Sullivan, Laura Clunie, Toni Stevens, Jonah Stroh, Dan Mokriy, Shayna Fine, Pascale LeBlanc, Jason McKenzie, David Sharples, Damian Temporale

“Pikwik Pack” – Treehouse TV (Corus Entertainment) (Guru Studio) – Frank Falcone, Rachel Reade Marcus, Kirsten Newlands

Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series (Sponsor | Spin Master Entertainment)

“Endlings” – CBC (CBC) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) J.J. Johnson, Blair Powers, Christin Simms

“The Hardy Boys” – YTV (Corus Entertainment) (Lambur Productions) – Joan Lambur, Jason Stone, Peter Mohan, Athena Georgaklis, Pam Westman, Doug Murphy, Paula Smith

“Lockdown” – Family Channel (WildBrain) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) – Aaron Bala, Lisa Codrington, J.J. Johnson, Blair Powers, Christin Simms, Matthew J.R. Bishop, Carla de Jong, Alejandro Alcoba

“Odd Squad Mobile Unit” – TVOKids (TVO) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) – J.J. Johnson, Blair Powers, Carla de Jong, Ellen Doherty, Matthew J.R. Bishop, Mark De Angelis, Tim McKeon, Adam Peltzman

Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series

“All-Round Champion” – TVOKids (TVO) (marblemedia) – Matthew Hornburg, Mark J.W. Bishop, Donna Luke, Steve Sloan, Michael A. Dunn, Andra Johnson Duke, Jim Bell, Marney Malabar

“Gabby’s Farm” – TVOKids (TVO) (BGM Inc.) – Bruno Dubé, Marlo Miazga, Sean Connolly, Corinna Lehr, Daniel Bourré, Chloe Gray, Marney Malabar, Agustin Guevara

“How Do You Feel?” – TVOKids (TVO) (Riverbank Pictures) – Francis Mitchell, Johnny Mitchell, David Mitchell, Marney Malabar

“My Home, My Life!” – TVOKids (TVO) (Lopii Productions Inc.) – Georgina López, Rennata López, Marney Malabar

Best Live Sports Event

2021 CFL Season Opener – TSN (Bell Media) (TSN) – Paul Graham, Jon Hynes

2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship Gold Medal Game – TSN (Bell Media) (TSN) – Paul Graham, Sam Cicirello

2021 Stanley Cup Final Game 4 – Sportsnet (Rogers Sports & Media) (Sportsnet) – Ed Hall, Sherali Najak, Brian Spear

Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets – All-Female Broadcast – TSN (Bell Media) (Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment) – Rebecca Ross, Paul Graham, Michael Gelfand, David Leiter, Chris Phillips

Best Sports Program or Series

“Anyone’s Game” – CBC (CBC) (Best Crosses Studios + Game Seven Media) – Kyle McCutcheon, Jack Sussman, Chris Koras, Terence Richards, Michael Hamilton, Vince Buda

“Nike’s Big Bet” – CBC (CBC) (Big Bet Productions in association with Paul Kemp Productions) – Paul Kemp, Corey Russell

“Tim and Friends” – Sportsnet (Rogers Sports & Media) (Sportsnet) – Jon Coleman, Paul Bromby, Jason Sands, Thomas Dobby, Tim Micallef, Jesse Rubinoff

“Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on CBC” – CBC (CBC) (CBC Sports) – Chris Irwin, Paul McDougall, Karen Sebesta, Mike Dodson, Glen MacDonald, Joel Darling, Judy Dine, Milan Maglov, Sunil Thakolkaren

Best Variety or Entertainment Special

“The 2021 Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards” – CBC (CBC) (Vérité Films) – Virginia Thompson, Mike D’Amato, Robin Archer, Karen Burrows

“Canada’s Drag Race Anniversary Extravaganza” – Crave (Bell Media) (Bell Media Studios) – Manny Groneveldt, John Simpson, Natalie Lambert, Marcelle Edwards

“etalk: A Day To Listen, Learn and Remember” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media Inc.) – Manny Groneveldt, Jennifer Morrison, Kate Frank, Danielle Graham, Tyrone Edwards, Michaella Shannon

“Indspire Awards 2021” – CBC (CBC) (Redcloud Studios Inc.) – Jennifer Podemski

“New Year’s Eve” – CBC (CBC) (Insight Productions Ltd.) – John Brunton, Rick Mercer, Gerald Lunz, Lindsay Cox

Best Local Newscast

“CBC Winnipeg News at 6” – CBC Winnipeg (CBC) (CBC Winnipeg)

“CityNews at 6” – Citytv (Rogers Sports & Media) (Rogers Media Inc.)

“CTV News Toronto at 6” – CTV Toronto (Bell Media) (CTV News Toronto)

“CTV News Vancouver at 6” – CTV Vancouver (Bell Media) (CTV News Vancouver)

Best Factual Series

“Employable Me” – Accessible Media Inc. (Accessible Media Inc.) (Thomas Howe Associates Inc.) – Thomas Howe, Penny Wheelwright, Katie Lafferty, Claire Freeland

“For Heaven’s Sake” – CBC (CBC) (Muse Entertainment) – Dean Perlmutter, Jonas Prupas, Courtney Dobbins, Mike Mildon, Jackson Rowe, Tony Yacenda, Dan Perrault, Joe Farrell, Jay Cheel

“Highway Thru Hell” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media) (Great Pacific Media) – Mark A. Miller, Neil Thomas

“Search and Rescue: North Shore” – Knowledge Network (Knowledge Network) (Peg Leg Films Inc) – Jenny Rustemeyer, Murray Battle, Patrice Ramsay

“Yukon Harvest” – APTN (APTN) (Rogue River Films Inc) – Jim Shockey, Todd Forsbloom, Erik Virtanen

Best National Newscast

“APTN National News” – APTN (APTN) (APTN National News)

“CBC News: The National” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

“CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme” – CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV News)

“Global National” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Global News)

Best News or Information Program

“CBC Marketplace: The Truth About Your Lifesaving PPE” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

“CTV National News at Home: 2020 Year in Review” – CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV News)

“The Fifth Estate: 13 Deadly Hours” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

“W5: COVID: Year 2” – CTV (Bell Media) (CTV News)

Best Live News Special

“Breakfast Television: The Truth About Reconciliation” – Citytv (Rogers Sports & Media) (Rogers Sports and Media Inc.)

“CBC News Special: Installation of the 30th Governor General Mary Simon” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

“CTV News Special: HRH Prince Philip 1921-2021” – CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV News)

Best Entertainment News Program or Series

“Entertainment Tonight Canada” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Entertainment Tonight Canada)

“etalk” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media Inc.)

“etalk Presents: Simu Liu Hometown Hero” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media Inc.)

Best Morning Show

“Breakfast Television” – Citytv (Rogers Sports & Media) (Rogers Media Inc.) – Laura Reiter, Rob Hynes

“CBC News: Morning Live” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) –Robert Lack, Kati Mason, Heather Hiscox

CTV Morning Live CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media) – Liz Rigney, Vicki Bowe

“CTV Your Morning” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media Studio) – Jennifer MacLean, Marisa Zucaro, Kristen Rynax, Paul Hughes, Jessica Nevin, Michelle Crespi

DIGITAL MEDIA CATEGORIES

Best Web Program or Series, Fiction (Sponsor | Independent Production Fund)

“21 Black Futures” – (Obsidian Theatre) – Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu, Lucius Dechausay, Fatuma Adar, Michael Sinclair, Myekah Payne, Grazyna Krupa

“The Communist’s Daughter” – (LoCo Motion Pictures) – Lauren Corber, Leah Cameron, Natalie Novak Remplakowski

“For the Record” – (Anthology Productions / iThentic) – Julian De Zotti, Jonas Diamond, Lisa Baylin

“Next Stop” – (Scarborough Pictures) – Amar Wala, Jabbari Weekes, Tichaona Tapambwa, Phil Witmer

“Querencia” – (11998862 CANADA INC.) – Jessie Anthony, Mary Galloway

Best Web Program or Series, Non-Fiction (Sponsor | Independent Production Fund)

“ET Canada Pride” – (Entertainment Tonight Canada) – John Kampilis, Jodie Davis, Laura Carroll, Bob Pagrach, Stephen Krajinovic

“Farm Crime” – (Big Cedar Films) – Geoff Morrison, Christina Carvalho

“Fatima In Kabul – ChitChat Productions Inc.) Brishkay Ahmed

“Royal Rewind” – (Entertainment Tonight Canada) – John Kampilis, Jodie Davis, Laura Carroll, Bob Pagrach, Alyssa Croezen, Nadine Parker, Jamie Samhan

“Your Two Cents” – (Canadian Content Studios) Jonathan Torrens, Sylvia Beirnes

Best Direction, Web Program or Series (Sponsor | Independent Production Fund)

“21 Black Futures – 40 Parsecs and Some Fuel” – (Obsidian Theatre) – Lucius Dechausay

“21 Black Futures – The Death News” (Obsidian Theatre) – Charles Officer

“The Communist’s Daughter – This Means War” (LoCo Motion Pictures) – Leah Cameron

“For the Record – Climax” – (Anthology Productions / iThentic) – Sudz Sutherland

“Next Stop – Aftermath” – (Scarborough Pictures) Alicia K. Harris

Best Writing, Web Program or Series (Sponsor | Independent Production Fund)

“21 Black Futures – The Death News” – (Obsidian Theatre) – Amanda Parris

“21 Black Futures – Sensitivity” – (Obsidian Theatre) – Lawrence Hill

“Farm Crime – Invasion of the Murder Hornets” – (Big Cedar Films) – Kathleen S. Jayme

“Mass Hysterical: A Comedic Cantata” – (Paradox Pictures Inc) – Carly Heffernan, Matthew Reid

“Your Two Cents – Working From Home” – (Canadian Content Studios) – Jonathan Torrens

Best Lead Performance, Web Program or Series

“21 Black Futures” – (Obsidian Theatre) – Lovell Adams-Gray

“21 Black Futures” – (Obsidian Theatre) – Lisa Berry

“Broad Appeal” – (Torbay Ponies Inc.) – Mary Walsh

“The Communist’s Daughter” – (LoCo Motion Pictures) – Jessica Holmes

“For the Record – (Anthology Productions / iThentic) – Lyriq Bent

“For the Record” – (Anthology Productions / iThentic) – Julian De Zotti

“For the Record” – (Anthology Productions / iThentic) – Anna Hopkins

“Mass Hysterical: A Comedic Cantata” – (Paradox Pictures Inc) – Colin Mochrie

Best Supporting Performance, Web Program or Series

“21 Black Futures” – (Obsidian Theatre) – Chelsea Russell

“The Communist’s Daughter” – (LoCo Motion Pictures) – Nadine Bhabha

“The Communist’s Daughter” – (LoCo Motion Pictures) – Zoe Cleland

“The Communist’s Daughter” – (LoCo Motion Pictures) – George Stroumboulopoulos

“For the Record” – (Anthology Productions / iThentic) – Karen LeBlanc

“For the Record” – (Anthology Productions / iThentic) – Theresa Tova

“For the Record” – (Anthology Productions / iThentic) – Maurice Dean Wint

“I am Syd Stone” – (Rebel Road Films) – Benjamin Charles Watson

Best Host, Web Program or Series

“2021 CAFTCAD Awards Show” – (CAFTCAD) – Amanda Brugel, Steven McCarthy

“The 24th Annual Toronto Film Critics Association Awards” – (C’mon Mort Productions) – Lainey Lui, Kathleen Newman-Bremang

“CBC Kids News COVID Explainer” – (CBC Kids) – Saara Chaudry

“ET Canada Live” – (Entertainment Tonight Canada) Cheryl Hickey, Roz Weston, Sangita Patel, Carlos Bustamante, Keshia Chante, Morgan Hoffman

“The Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival Best of the Fest Award Show” – (2021 The Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival) – Darrell Faria

Best Live Production, Social Media

“The 24th Annual Toronto Film Critics Association Awards” – (C’mon Mort Productions) – Ashleigh Rains, Bern Euler, R.T. Thorne

ET Canada Live (Entertainment Tonight Canada) – John Kampilis, Jodie Davis, Laura Carroll, Bob Pagrach, Katie Colley, Gavin Crisp, Alyssa Croezen, Sarah Curran, Mikael Melo, Kate Morawetz, Chandra Price, Jamie Samhan, Rachel West, Catherine Williams

“The Extra Hour – Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games” – (CBC Sports) – Ryan Johnston, Sarah Jenkins

“Green Party Leadership Digital Special” – (CBC News) – Vassy Kapelos, David Thurton, Éric Grenier, Tyler Buist, Heather Spiller, Natasha Ramnarine, Chris Carter

Best Production, Interactive

“CBC Kids News Minecraft Back to School Special” – (CBC Kids) – Lisa Fender, Jamie McMahon, Philip Street, Nina Corfu, Sabrina Fabian, Kat Go, Angelica Cooper, Taylor Katzel, India McAlister, Mia Rodak, Marie McCann

“Charity” – (National Film Board of Canada in partnership with MOCA) – Parastoo Anoushahpour, Faraz Anoushahpour, Ryan Ferko, Jeremy Mendes, Rob McLaughlin

“Discriminator” – (Imposter Media) – Brett Gaylor

“Far Away From Far Away” – (National Film Board of Canada) – Michael Crummey, Bruce Alcock, Jeremy Mendes, Annette Clarke, Rob McLaughlin

Best Immersive Experience – Non-Fiction

“Fossil Hunt” – (Sinking Ship Entertainment) – Blair Powers, J.J. Johnson, Ronald Ruslim, Gavin Friesen, Mark Cautillo, Jermaine Williams, Sarah Imrisek, Kevin Gan, Alex Bethke, Alex Gordon, Britney Coates, Jung Yoon, Andrew Ebert, Adriano Bertuzzo, Geordie Telfer

“Space Explorers: The ISS Experience – Episode Two: ADVANCE” – (Felix & Paul Studios) – Felix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphael

Best Immersive Experience – Fiction

“Blasters of the Universe: Infinity Forever” – (Secret Location)

“Paranormal Pest Patrol” – (Secret Location)

“The Passengers – (Couzin Films & Les Produits Frais) – Ziad Touma

Best Video Game Narrative

“Echo Generation” – (Cococucumber Inc) – Martin Gauvreau, Vanessa Chia

“Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan” – (ManaVoid Entertainment) – Christopher Chancey, Kim Berthiaume, Pascal Nataf

“The Vale: Shadow of the Crown” – (Falling Squirrel Inc.) – David Evans

“Wayfinder” – (National Film Board of Canada) – Matt DesLauriers, Nicholas Klassen, Rob McLaughlin

TELEVISION CRAFT CATEGORIES

Best Direction, TV Movie

“Death She Wrote” – CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media) (Champlain Media Inc.) – Sharon Lewis

“Faith Heist” – Super Channel Heart & Home (Allarco Entertainment 2008 Inc.) (No Equal Entertainment) – J.B. Sugar

“Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos” – CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media) (Lighthouse Pictures Inc.) – Gail Harvey

“I Was Lorena Bobbitt” – CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media) (Cineflix Media) – Danishka Esterhazy

“Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story” – Lifetime (Corus Entertainment) (Cineflix Media) – Gloria Ui Young Kim

Best Direction, Drama Series (Sponsor | Playback)

“Coroner” – “Eyes Up” – CBC (CBC) (Muse Entertainment) – Charles Officer

“Hudson & Rex” – “Blood on the Tracks” – Citytv (Rogers Sports & Media) (Shaftesbury) – Tracey Deer

“Murdoch Mysteries” – “The .38 Murdoch Special” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) – Sharon Lewis

“Murdoch Mysteries” – “Murdoch Escape Room” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) –Warren Sonoda

“Vikings” – “All at Sea” – History (Corus Entertainment) (Take 5 Productions Inc.) – Helen Shaver

Best Direction, Variety or Sketch Comedy

“2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize” – CBC (CBC) (Frank Content) – Dave Russell, Barry Avrich

“From Ontario With Love: A Celebration of Hope” – TVO (TVO) (BT/A Advertising) – Barry Avrich, Harbinder Singh, Dave Russell

“Roast Battle Canada” – Episode 1 – CTV Comedy (Bell Media) (Juste Pour Rire TV Inc, Counterfeit Productions, Bell Media) – Shelagh O’Brien

“TallBoyz – You’re The Dads Now!” – CBC (CBC) (Accent Entertainment) – Bruce McCulloch

“This Hour Has 22 Minutes” – “Focus, Canada” – CBC (CBC) (22M Hour Productions (NS) 28 Inc.) – Jocelyn Corkum, Allison Johnston

Best Direction, Comedy (Sponsor | Cinespace Film Studios)

“Kim’s Convenience” – “Who’s Pranking Who?” – CBC (CBC) – (Thunderbird Entertainment) – Siobhan Devine

“Pretty Hard Cases” – “Gliders” – CBC (CBC) – (Cameron Pictures Inc.) – Winnifred Jong

“Sort Of” – “Sort Of A Party” – CBC Gem (CBC) (Sienna Films) – Renuka Jeyapalan

“Sort Of” – “Sort Of Mary Poppins” – CBC Gem (CBC) (Sienna Films) – Fab Filippo

“Workin’ Moms” – “FACK” – CBC (CBC) (Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment) – Aleysa Young

Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information

“Artists & Icons: Indigenous Entertainers in Canada” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Entertainment Tonight Canada) – Ryan Carter

“Chuck and the First Peoples’ Kitchen” – “Iqaluit – Ptarmigan” – APTN (APTN) (Andicha Média inc.) – Charles P. Martel

“Making It Home with Kortney and Kenny” – “Grant & Miguel” – HGTV (Corus Entertainment) (Scott Brothers Entertainment) – Cheryl Zalameda

“Motel Makeover” – “Opening Weekend Netflix” (Netflix) (Proper Television) – Jessica Nahmias

“Project Bakeover” – “Homemade to Home Run” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment) (eOne) –Naela Choudhary

Best Direction, Documentary Program

“Dead Man’s Switch: A Crypto Mystery” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Dimestore Productions Inc.) – Sheona McDonald

“Ghosts of Afghanistan” – TVO (TVO) (Galafilm Productions Inc.) – Julian Sher

“The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel” – Crave (Bell Media) (Grant Street Productions Ltd) – Joel Bakan, Jennifer Abbott

“One of Ours” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Sienna Films Inc.) – Yasmine Mathurin

“Oscar Peterson: Black + White” – Crave (Bell Media) (Melbar Entertainment Group) – Barry Avrich

Best Direction, Documentary Series

“Being Black in Halifax” – CBC (CBC) (ZaZa Production) – Kardeisha Provo, Tyler Simmonds, Dena Williams, Lily Nottage

“British Columbia: An Untold History” – “Migration + Resilience” – Knowledge Network (Knowledge Network) (Screen Siren Pictures) – Kevin Eastwood

“Kids Vs. Screens” – CBC (CBC) – Screen Kids Productions Inc.) – Leora Eisen

“This is Pop!” – “Auto-Tune” – CTV (Bell Media) (Banger Films) – Jared Raab

“Writing the Land” – “Water” – CBC (CBC) (Primitive Entertainment) – Stephanie Weimar

Best Direction, Children’s or Youth

“All-Round Champion” – “Boxing” – TVOKids (TVO) (marblemedia) – Graeme Lynch

“Endlings” – “One World One” – Family CBC (CBC) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) – Melanie Orr

“The Hardy Boys” – “What Happened In Bridgeport” – YTV (Corus Entertainment) (Lambur Productions) – Melanie Orr

“Lockdown” – “The Confession Family Channel” – (WildBrain) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) – Nicole Stamp

“Odd Squad Mobile Unit” – “H2 Oh No /In Your Dreams” – TVOKids (TVO) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) – J.J. Johnson, Stefan Scaini

Best Direction, Live Sports Event

2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship Gold Medal Game – TSN (Bell Media) (TSN) – Dawn Landis

2021 Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Sportsnet – (Rogers Sports & Media) (Sportsnet) – John Szpala

Queen’s Plate – TSN (Bell Media) (TSN / Woodbine Entertainment) – Franklin Rubinstein

Best Direction, Animation

“Corner Gas Animated” – “Haunt for Dread October” – CTV Comedy (Bell Media) (Vérité Films, Sparrow Media) – Stephen Evans

“PAW Patrol” – “Moto Pups: Pups vs the Ruff-Ruff Pack” – TVOKids (TVO) (Spin Master Entertainment) – Charles E. Bastien

“Pikwik Pack” – “Tibor’s Butterfly Buddy” – Treehouse TV (Corus Entertainment) (Guru Studio) – Todd Kauffman, Mark Thornton

“The Snoopy Show” – “Good Luck, Chuck” – AppleTV+ (AppleTV+) (WildBrain Studios) – Behzad Mansoori-Dara, Rob Boutilier

“Wild Kratts: Cats and Dogs” – TVOKids (TVO) (9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films, Kratt Brothers Company) – Martin Kratt

Best Direction, Reality/Competition

“Battle of the Blades” – “Finale” – CBC (CBC) (Insight Productions Ltd.) – Sherali Najak

“Blown Away” – “Centre of Attention” – Netflix (Netflix) (marblemedia) – Mike Bickerton

“Canada’s Drag Race” – “Under the Big Top” – Crave (Bell Media) (Saloon Media / Blue Ant Studios Canada) – Shelagh O’Brien

“Family Feud Canada” – “Dinsdale vs. Campbell” – CBC (CBC) (Zone3 Inc) – Harbinder Singh

“Race Against the Tide” – “Things That Go Bump in the Night” – CBC (CBC) (marblemedia) – Graeme Lynch

Best Direction, Factual

“Arctic Vets” – “Polar Bear Heli-Rescue” – CBC (CBC) (eOne) – Jeff Thrasher

“Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life” – “Portal To Hell” – T+E (Blue Ant Media) (Cream Productions) – Cat Hostick

“Haunted Hospitals” – “A Spiteful Spirit, and The Portal” – T+E (Blue Ant Media) (BGM Inc.) – Robin Bicknell

“Shine True” – “Azul” – OUTtv (OUTtv Network Inc.) (Vice Productions (Minded) Inc.) – Michelle Mama

“Spirit Talker” – “Membertou First Nation, NS” – APTN (APTN) (Spirit Talker Films Inc.) – Stephanie Clattenburg

Best Writing, TV Movie

“Faith Heist” – Super Channel Heart & Home (Allarco Entertainment 2008 Inc.) (No Equal Entertainment) – Owen Maxwell, Jimmy Ruggiero

“I Was Lorena Bobbitt” – CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media) (Cineflix Media) – Barbara Nance

“Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story” – Lifetime (Corus Entertainment) (Cineflix Media) – Christina Welsh

“The Taste of Blood” – Hollywood Suite Inc. Canada (Hollywood Suite Inc. Canada) (AKOOLFILM COMPANY INC.) – Robin E. Crozier

Best Writing, Drama Series

“Coroner” – “Bobby” – CBC (CBC) (Muse Entertainment) – Morwyn Brebner

“Coroner” – “Eyes Up” – CBC (CBC) (Muse Entertainment) – Motion

“ Diggstown” – “Nina Francis” – CBC (CBC) (Circle Blue Entertainment Inc.) – Floyd Kane

“Transplant” – “Free For What” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sphere Media) – Joseph Kay

“Wynonna Earp” – “Old Souls” – CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media) (SEVEN24 Films) – Emily Andras

Best Writing, Comedy (Sponsor | New Metric Media)

“Jann” – “No Drama” – CTV (Bell Media) (Project 10 Productions Inc.) – Jennica Harper, Leah Gauthier

“Letterkenny” – “Kids with Problems” – Crave (Bell Media) (Get’er Done Productions 5 Inc.) – Jared Keeso, Mark Forward

“Sort Of” – “Sort Of Back” – CBC Gem (CBC) (Sienna Films) – Jenn Engels

“Sort Of” – “Sort Of Gone” – CBC Gem (CBC) (Sienna Films) – Bilal Baig, Fab Filippo

“Sort Of” – “Sort Of Mary Poppins” – CBC Gem (CBC) (Sienna Films) – Ian Iqbal Rashid

Best Writing, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition

“Battle of the Blades” – “Finale” – CBC (CBC) (Insight Productions Ltd.) – Trevor Hammond, Nancy Yeboah, Mike Yerxa

“Canada’s Drag Race” – “Screech” – Crave (Bell Media) (Saloon Media / Blue Ant Studios Canada) –Brandon Ash Mohammed

“Chuck and the First Peoples’ Kitchen” – “Iqaluit” – Ptarmigan APTN (APTN) (Andicha Média inc.) – Angie Pepper O’Bomsawin

“The Great Canadian Baking Show” – “Bread Week” – CBC (CBC) (Proper Television) – Amy Segal

“Junior Chef Showdown” – “Let’s Get Saucy” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment) (Proper Television) – Elvira Kurt

Best Writing, Documentary

“Dead Man’s Switch: A Crypto Mystery” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Dimestore Productions Inc.) – Sheona McDonald

“Ghosts of Afghanistan” – TVO (TVO) (Galafilm Productions Inc.) – Julian Sher, Graeme Smith, Natalie Dubois

“The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel” – Crave (Bell Media) (Grant Street Productions Ltd) – Joel Bakan

“One of Ours” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Sienna Films Inc.) – Yasmine Mathurin

“Oscar Peterson: Black + White” – Crave (Bell Media) (Melbar Entertainment Group) – Barry Avrich

Best Writing, Children’s or Youth

“16 Hudson” – “Welcome” – TVOKids (TVO) (Big Bad Boo Studios) – John May, Suzanne Bolch

“Lockdown” – “The Confession Family Channel” – (WildBrain) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) – Lisa Codrington

“Lockdown” – “Guilty Until Proven Innocent” – Family Channel (WildBrain) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) – Nicole Stamp

“My Home, My Life!” – “Israel- My Hip Hoppin’ Family” – TVOKids (TVO) (Lopii Productions Inc.) Rennata López

“Odd Squad Mobile Unit” – “Mission O Possible / Nature of the Sandbeast” – TVOKids (TVO) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) – Mark De Angelis, Eric Toth

Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research

“British Columbia: An Untold History” – “Change + Resistance” – Knowledge Network (Knowledge Network) (Screen Siren Pictures) – Leena Minifie, Jennifer Chiu

“History Erased” – “Bees, Bugs & Spiders” – History (Corus Entertainment) (Cream Productions) – Aidan Denison, James Broadley, Chorong Kim

“How It Feels To Be Free” – documentary Channel (CBC) (yap films) – Lola Waheed, Ruth Feldstein, Yoruba Richen, Arden Wray, Elizabeth Trojian

“W5: Consumed by Conspiracy” – CTV (Bell Media) (CTV News) – Denise Kimmel, Chad Derrick, Danielle Hamamdjian

“W5” – “Flight 752” – CTV (Bell Media) (CTV News) – Stephen Bandera, Shelley Ayres

Barbara Sears Award for Best Visual Research

“British Columbia: An Untold History” – “Migration + Resilience” – Knowledge Network (Knowledge Network) (Screen Siren Pictures) – Lanna Lucas, Casey Lees, Ben Mussett, Leah Siegel, Don Bourdon, Emma Metcalfe Hurst

“How It Feels To Be Free” – documentary Channel (CBC) (yap films) – Erin Chisholm

“Kingdom of the Polar Bears” – CBC (CBC) (Merit Motion Pictures) – Gina Cali

“Oscar Peterson: Black + White” – Crave (Bell Media) (Melbar Entertainment Group) – Mark Selby

“W5” – “Flight 752 – CTV (Bell Media) (CTV News) – Stephen Bandera

Best Writing, Variety or Sketch Comedy

“Junos 2021” – CBC (CBC) (Insight Productions Ltd.) – Luciano Casimiri, Kristeen Von Hagen, Dalton Higgins, Lindsay Cox

“TallBoyz – You’re The Dads Now!” – CBC (CBC) (Accent Entertainment) – Guled Abdi, Vance Banzo, Tim Blair, Franco Nguyen, Adam Bovoletis, Luc Mandl

“This Hour Has 22 Minutes” – “Reframing and Reopening” – CBC (CBC) (22M Hour Productions (NS) 28 Inc.) – Heidi Brander, Adam Christie, Cathy Jones, Mark Critch, Trent McClellan, Jeremy Woodcock, Jordan Foisy, Aisha Brown, Nigel Grinstead, Aba Amuquandoh, Nadine Bhabha, Leonard Chan, Adele Dicks, Alexander Nunez, Gillian Bartolucci, Chris Wilson, Dean Jenkinson, Matt Wright

“TIFF Tribute Awards” – CTV (Bell Media) (Bell Media Inc.) – Andrew Steenberg, Joanna Adams

Best Writing, Animation

“Corner Gas Animated” – “Law & Quarter” – CTV Comedy (Bell Media) (Vérité Films, Sparrow Media) – Jennifer Siddle

“Corner Gas Animated” – “Plots and Plans” – CTV Comedy (Bell Media) (Vérité Films, Sparrow Media) – Brent Butt, Kyah Green

“Happy House of Frightenstein” – “Hide and Go Eek Family Jr.” – (WildBrain) (Headspinner Productions Inc.) – Ken Cuperus, Sandy Jobin-Bevans

“PAW Patrol” – “Moto Pups: Pups vs the Ruff-Ruff Pack” – TVOKids (TVO) (Spin Master Entertainment) – Andy Guerdat, Steve Sullivan

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” – “I am Temple Grandin” – TVOKids (TVO) (9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films) – Charles Johnston

Best Writing, Factual

“Arctic Vets” – “Arctic Goodbyes” – CBC (CBC) (eOne) – Jeff Thrasher

“By Hook or By Cook” – “Liam” – Accessible Media Inc. (Accessible Media Inc.) (1254476 B.C. Ltd.) – Connie Edwards, Pamela Tomlinson, Brian Chambers

“Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life” – “Portal To Hell” – T+E (Blue Ant Media) (Cream Productions) – Armen Kazazian

“For Heaven’s Sake” – “The Disappearance” – CBC (CBC) (Muse Entertainment) – Mike Mildon, Jackson Rowe, Jay Cheel

“Yukon Harvest” – “Spiritual Place, Part 1” – APTN (APTN) (Rogue River Films Inc) – Todd Forsbloom, Erik Virtanen

Best Photography, Drama

“Coroner” – “Christmas Eve” – CBC (CBC) (Muse Entertainment) – Samy Inayeh

“The Hardy Boys” – “While the Clock Ticked” – YTV (Corus Entertainment) (Lambur Productions) – Fraser Brown

“I Was Lorena Bobbitt” – CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media) (Cineflix Media) – Maya Bankovic

“Moonshine” – “Escape Goat” – CBC (CBC) (eOne) – Nick Haight

“Transplant” – “Guardrail” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sphere Media) – Pierre Gill

Best Photography, Comedy

“Faith Heist” – Super Channel Heart & Home (Allarco Entertainment 2008 Inc.) (No Equal Entertainment) – Vinit Borrison

“Kim’s Convenience” – “Cookie Monster” CBC (CBC) – (Thunderbird Entertainment) – James Klopko

“Letterkenny” – “Sleepover” – Crave (Bell Media) (Get’er Done Productions 5 Inc.) – Jim Westenbrink

“Sort Of” – “Sort Of Stable” – CBC Gem (CBC) (Sienna Films) – Stephen Reizes

“Workin’ Moms” – “Punch Dad” – CBC (CBC) (Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment) – Ben Lichty

Best Photography, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition

“Big Brother Canada” – “Premier” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Insight Productions Ltd.) – Alex Nadon

“Big Food Bucket List” – “Taco Walk on the Wild Side” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment) (Lone Eagle Entertainment Ltd.) – Daniel MacAskill

“Blown Away” – “Runway Walk” – Netflix (Netflix) (marblemedia) – Shane Geddes

“Carnival Eats” – “The Postman Always Brings Rice” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment) (Alibi Entertainment Inc) – Matthew Braun

“Chuck and the First Peoples’ Kitchen” – “Iqaluit – Ptarmigan” – APTN (APTN) (Andicha Média inc.) – Charles P. Martel

“Fire Masters” – “A Fiery-Tale Ending” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment) (Nikki Ray Media Agency) – Ryan Shaw

“Island of Bryan” – “Shake It Up” – HGTV (Corus Entertainment) (S.I. Entertainment) – John Queenan

Best Photography, Documentary or Factual

“Borealis” – TVO (TVO) (Primitive Entertainment) – John Minh Tran

“British Columbia: An Untold History” – “Change + Resistance” – Knowledge Network (Knowledge Network) (Screen Siren Pictures) – Alfonso Chin, Michael Bourquin

“Dead Man’s Switch: A Crypto Mystery: – documentary Channel (CBC) (Dimestore Productions Inc.) – Simon Schneider, Monica Guddat

“Kids Vs. Screens” – CBC (CBC) (Screen Kids Productions Inc.) – Michael Grippo

“The Last Walrus” – CBC (CBC) (Bunbury Films) – Christian Bielz

Best Photography, News or Information

“CBC News: The National” – “Uganda’s Gorillas & The COVID Threat” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) – Jean-François Bisson

“The Fifth Estate” – “Bitter Harvest” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) – Andy Hincenburgs

“W5: The Covid Legacy” – CTV (Bell Media) (CTV News) – Jerry Vienneau

Best Picture Editing, Drama (Sponsor | Rolling Pictures)

“Coroner” – “Christmas Day” – CBC (CBC) (Muse Entertainment) – Teresa de Luca

“Moonshine” – “So Long, Farewell, You’re Staying” – CBC (CBC) (eOne) – Kimberlee McTaggart

Murdoch Mysteries – Murdoch Escape Room CBC (CBC)

(Shaftesbury)

Kathy Weinkauf

SurrealEstate – For Sale by Owner CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media) (Blue Ice Pictures) – Simone Smith

Transplant – Contact CTV (Bell Media) (Sphere Media) Annie Ilkow

“Wynonna Earp” – “Old Souls” – CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media) (SEVEN24 Films) – Michael Doherty

Best Picture Editing, Factual

“Arctic Vets” – “Polar Bear Heli-Rescue” – CBC (CBC) (eOne) – Anna Bigos

“The Fifth Estate” – “Bitter Harvest” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) – Aileen McBride

“Motel Makeover” – “Opening Weekend” – Netflix (Netflix) – (Proper Television) – Samantha Shields

“Project Bakeover” – “Homemade to Home Run” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment) (eOne) –Otto Chung

“Yukon Harvest” – “Spiritual Place, Part 1” – APTN (APTN) (Rogue River Films Inc) – Natalie Glubb

Best Picture Editing, Documentary

“Dead Man’s Switch: A Crypto Mystery” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Dimestore Productions Inc.) – Ness Van Hassel

“Gangster’s Gold” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media) (yap films) – Steve Weslak

“Ghosts of Afghanistan” – TVO (TVO) (Galafilm Productions Inc.) – Susan Shanks

“Inside The Great Vaccine Race” – CBC (CBC) (Infield Fly Productions) – Cathy Gulkin

“Oscar Peterson: Black + White” – Crave (Bell Media) (Melbar Entertainment Group) – Nicolas Kleiman

Best Picture Editing, Reality/Competition

“Big Brother Canada” – “Finale” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Insight Productions Ltd.) – Jeff Perry, Wes Paster, Jonathan Dowler, Antonio Burgio, Lizzie Elliott, Ben O’Neil, Curtis Rogers, Megan Day, Michael Emberley, Keith Ross, Jon Wong, Jessica Graore, Jory Tuff, Jon White, Al Manson, Andrew Gurney, Ryan Monteith

“Canada’s Drag Race” – “Screech” – Crave (Bell Media) (Saloon Media / Blue Ant Studios Canada) – Lindsay Ragone

“Canada’s Drag Race” – “The Snatch Game” – Crave (Bell Media) (Saloon Media / Blue Ant Studios Canada) – Baun Mah

“Canada’s Drag Race” – “Under the Big Top” – Crave (Bell Media) (Saloon Media / Blue Ant Studios Canada) – Peter Topalovic

“Fire Masters” – “Nice to Meat You” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment) (Nikki Ray Media Agency) – Wesley Finucan

Best Picture Editing, Comedy

“Kim’s Convenience” – “Appa & Linus” – CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) – Aren Hansen

“Letterkenny” – “Sleepover” – Crave (Bell Media) (Get’er Done Productions 5 Inc.) – Kyle Martin

“Pretty Hard Cases” – “Jellybeans” – CBC (CBC) (Cameron Pictures Inc.) – Lisa Grootenboer

Sort Of – Sort Of Back Again CBC Gem (CBC) (Sienna Films) – Sam Thomson, Craig Webster

“Workin’ Moms” – “FACK” – CBC (CBC) (Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment) – Marianna Khoury

Best Sound, Fiction

“Frankie Drake Mysteries” – “Sweet Justice” CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) – Janice Ierulli, Mark Shnuriwsky

“The North Water” – “Homo Homini Lupus” – Super Channel (Allarco Entertainment 2008 Inc.) (Rhombus Media Inc.) – Jane Tattersall, Matthew Chan, Ian Rankin, Martin Gwynn Jones, Brennan Mercer, Goro Koyama, Pietro Amato

“Sort Of” – “Sort Of Miracle” – CBC Gem (CBC) (Sienna Films) – Daryl Purdy, Paul Germann, Martin Gwynn Jones, Graham Rogers, Kevin Schultz, Jenna Dalla Riva, Goro Koyama

“Vikings” – “The Last Act” – History (Corus Entertainment) (Take 5 Productions Inc.) – Jane Tattersall, Martin Lee, Ian Rankin, David McCallum, Claire Dobson, Dale Sheldrake, Steve Medeiros, Yuri Gorbachow, Sandra Fox, Kevin Shultz, Chelsea Body, Daniel Birch

“Wynonna Earp” – “Better Dig Two” – CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media) (SEVEN24 Films) – Mike Markiw, Janice Ierulli, Matthew Hussey, Mark Shnuriwsky, Sid Liberman, Mike Woroniuk, Paul Shubat

Best Sound, Animation

“Let’s Go Luna!” – “Leo the Viking” – TVOKids (TVO) (Brown Bag Films, 9 Story Media Group) – Mike Mancuso, Joe Tetreau, Patrick Mallan, Ryan Eligh, Matt McKenzie

“Mighty Express” – “Big Bart’s Wild Ride” – Netflix (Netflix) (Spin Master Entertainment) – Brendan Quinn, Julian Rudd, Ryan Chalmers, Art Mullin, Scott McCrorie, Evan Turner

“PAW Patrol” – “Moto Pups: Pups vs the Ruff-Ruff Pack” – TVOKids (TVO) (Spin Master Entertainment) – Richard Spence-Thomas, Timothy Muirhead, Mitch Connors, Luke Dante, Kyle Peters, Ryan Ongaro, Patton Rodrigues

“Ranger Rob” – “Fossil Finders Keepers in Big Sky Park” – Treehouse TV (Corus Entertainment) (Nelvana Limited) – Mike Mancuso, Matt McKenzie, Sue Robertson, Joe Tetreau

“The Snoopy Show” – “Happiness Is a Dancing Dog” – AppleTV+ (AppleTV+) (WildBrain Studios) –Todd Araki, Jason Fredrickson, Adam McGhie, Marcel Duperreault, Andrew Downton

Best Sound, Non-Fiction

“Canada’s Drag Race” – “Under the Big Top” – Crave (Bell Media) (Saloon Media / Blue Ant Studios Canada) – John Diemer, Rob Taylor, Phil Nagy, Eric Leigh, Dane Kelly, Sarah Labadie

“For Heaven’s Sake” – “The Disappearance” – CBC (CBC) (Muse Entertainment) – Eric Apps

“Junos 2021” – CBC (CBC) (Insight Productions Ltd.) – Mark Vreeken

“The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel” – Crave (Bell Media) (Grant Street Productions Ltd) – Velcrow Ripper, Randy Kiss

“Oscar Peterson: Black + White” – Crave (Bell Media) (Melbar Entertainment Group) – Richard Spence-Thomas, Teresa Morrow, Gary Vaughan

Best Production Design or Art Direction, Fiction

“Murdoch Mysteries” – “Murdoch and the Tramp” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) – Bob Sher

“The North Water” – “Behold the Man” – Super Channel (Allarco Entertainment 2008 Inc.) (Rhombus Media Inc.) Emmanuel Fréchette

“Sort Of” – “Sort Of A Party” – CBC Gem (CBC) (Sienna Films) – Chris Crane, Joël Guzman

“Van Helsing” – “Lumina Intunecata” – Netflix (Netflix) (Nomadic Pictures) – Grant Pearse, Tracey Loverock

“Wynonna Earp” – “Hell Raisin’ Good Time” – CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media) (SEVEN24 Films) –Trevor Smith, Amber Humphries

Best Production Design or Art Direction, Non-Fiction

“Battle of the Blades” – “Finale” – CBC (CBC) (Insight Productions Ltd.) – Alex Nadon

“Big Brother Canada” – “Premiere” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Insight Productions Ltd.) – Peter Faragher, Kevin Halliday, Aaron Scholl, Andy Roskaft

“Blown Away” – “Mirror, Mirror” – Netflix (Netflix) (marblemedia) –Tim Luke

“Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life” – “Portal To Hell” – T+E (Blue Ant Media) (Cream Productions) – Lyle Jobe

“Terry Fox: The Power Of One” – CBC (CBC) (Insight Productions Ltd.) – Alex Nadon

Best Costume Design

“Frankie Drake Mysteries” – “Sweet Justice” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) – Jenifur Jarvis

“Murdoch Mysteries” – “Murder Checks In” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) – Joanna Syrokomla

“Pretty Hard Cases” – “Flowers” – CBC (CBC) (Cameron Pictures Inc.) – Nicole Manek

“Sort Of” – “Sort Of Back Again” – CBC Gem (CBC) (Sienna Films) – Shelley Mansell

“Wynonna Earp” – “Hell Raisin’ Good Time” – CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media) (SEVEN24 Films) –Jennifer Haffenden

Best Achievement in Make-Up

“Frankie Drake Mysteries” – “Life is a Cabaret” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) – Catherine Davies

“Murdoch Mysteries” – “Code M for Murdoch” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury)

Debi Drennan – “Sort Of” – “Sort Of Back Again” – CBC Gem (CBC) (Sienna Films) – Jessica Carter, Steve Newburn

“Transplant” – “Guardrail” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sphere Media) – Bruno Gatien, Julie Brisebois

“Wynonna Earp” – “Better Dig Two” – CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media) (SEVEN24 Films) – Joanne Jacobsen, Gunther Schetterer

Best Visual Effects (Sponsor | SPINVFX)

“Endlings” – “One World One Family” – CBC (CBC) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) – Matthew J.R. Bishop, Terry Bradley, Jeff Robinson, James Wallace, Ila Soleimani, Belma Abdicevic, Tom Perry, Steve Lowry, Nial McFadden, Stephen Curran

“The North Water” – “The Devils of the Earth” – Super Channel (Allarco Entertainment 2008 Inc.) (Rhombus Media Inc.) – Lisa Sepp-Wilson, Justine Rosette Nelligan, Richard Bergeron, Michael Michaud, Shamiran Graungaard, Jeff Bruneel, Marie-Lou Gingras

“Overlord and the Underwoods” – “Game Over” – CBC Gem (CBC) (marblemedia) – Brian Huynh, Sophia Jooyeon Lee, Steve Huynh, Justin Perreault, Russell Challenger, Michael Davison, Marlon Bondoc, Evan Churchill

“Vikings” – “The Signal” – History (Corus Entertainment) (Take 5 Productions Inc.) – Dominic Remane, Bill Halliday, Leann Harvey, Becca Donohoe, Thomas Morrison, Ovidiu Cinazan, Jim Maxwell, Kieran McKay, Warren Lawtey, Maria Gordon

Best Achievement in Hair

“Frankie Drake Mysteries” – “Life is a Cabaret” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) – Cindy Lou Tache

“Miss Persona” – “I Wanna Wear / Shake Your Pants” – Treehouse TV (Corus Entertainment) (Nelvana Ltd) – Alex Rotundo

“Murdoch Mysteries” – “Murder Checks In CBC” (CBC) (Shaftesbury) – Shirley Bond

“Private Eyes” – “Queen’s Gambit” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (eOne) – Leanne Morrison

“Wynonna Earp” – “Hell Raisin’ Good Time” – CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media) (SEVEN24 Films) – Jo-Dee Thomson

Best Original Music, Fiction

“Coroner” – “Spirits” – CBC (CBC) (Muse Entertainment) – Tom Third

“Faith Heist” – Super Channel Heart & Home (Allarco Entertainment 2008 Inc.) (No Equal Entertainment) – Todor Kobakov, Iva Delic, Tika Cato

“Frankie Drake Mysteries” – “Showstoppers” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) Robert Carli

“Hudson & Rex” – “Under Pressure” – Citytv (Rogers Sports & Media) (Shaftesbury) – Gary Koftinoff, Phil Bennett

“Vikings” – “The Last Act” – History (Corus Entertainment) (Take 5 Productions Inc.) – Trevor Morris

“Wynonna Earp” – “Better Dig Two” – CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media) (SEVEN24 Films) – Robert Carli, Peter Chapman

Best Original Music, Non-Fiction

“Ageless Gardens” – “Sacred Spaces” – VisionTV (ZoomerMedia) (291 Film Company Inc.) Amanda –Cawley

“Born Bad” – CBC (CBC) (Parabellum Pictures Inc.) – Rose Bolton

“Coral Ghosts” – documentary Channel (CBC) (Coral Movie Productions Inc.) – Rose Bolton

“The Covid Cruise – CBC (CBC) (Blue Pearl Productions Inc.) – Erica Procunier

“Inside The Great Vaccine Race” – CBC (CBC) (Infield Fly Productions) – Michelle Osis

Best Original Music, Animation

“Happy House of Frightenstein” – “Wolfie’s Lost Howl” – “Family Jr.” (WildBrain) (Headspinner Productions Inc.) – Peter Chapman

“Let’s Go Luna!” – “The Way of the Gaucho” – TVOKids (TVO) – (Brown Bag Films, 9 Story Media Group) – Ari Posner, Amin Bhatia, Kris Kuzdak

“Pikwik Pack” – “Suki’s Hero” – Treehouse TV (Corus Entertainment) (Guru Studio) – Asher Lenz, Stephen Skratt

“Ranger Rob” – “Fossil Finders Keepers in Big Sky Park” – Treehouse TV (Corus Entertainment) (Nelvana Limited) – Neil Parfitt

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” – “I am Ella Fitzgerald” – TVOKids (TVO) (9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films) – Meiro Stamm

Best News or Information Segment

“APTN Investigates” – “The Death Report” – APTN (APTN) (APTN Investigates)

“CBC News: The National” – “The Lost Children of Kamloops” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

“The New Reality” – “Betty’s Story” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Global News)

“W5” – “Flight 752” – CTV (Bell Media) (CTV News)

Best Sports Feature Segment

“Ahmed & Muhammed” – TSN (Bell Media) (TSN) – Matt Dunn, Sara Orlesky, Kevin Fallis, Sara Bonetta, Stephan Recksiedler

“Alex” – TSN (Bell Media) (TSN) – Matt Dorman, Darren Oliver, Kevin Fallis, Curry Leamen, Scott Taylor

“CBC News: The National” – “Training for Olympic Heat” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) – Adrienne Arsenault, Sarah Bridge, Brenda Witmer

“Zac Bell” – “The Hockey Jedi” – Sportsnet (Rogers Sports & Media) (Sportsnet) – Mark Wade, Jeremy McElhanney, Scott Taylor

Best Sports Opening

“EURO 2020” – TSN (Bell Media) (TSN) – Simon Garan, Devon Burns, Jacob Frenkel, Kevin Fallis, Adam Fair

“Nike’s Big Bet” – CBC (CBC) (Big Bet Productions in association with Paul Kemp Productions) – AJ Leitch

“Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on CBC” – “The Marathon” – CBC (CBC) (CBC Sports) – Chris Irwin, Tim Thompson

TELEVISION PERFORMANCE CATEGORIES

Best Lead Actor, TV Movie

“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries – Til Death Do Us Part” – CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media) (Muse Entertainment) – Niall Matter

“The Christmas Setup” – CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media) (Neshama Entertainment ULC) – Ben Lewis

“Death She Wrote” – CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media) (Champlain Media Inc.) – Emmanuel Kabongo

“I Was Lorena Bobbitt” – CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media) (Cineflix Media) – Luke Humphrey

“Love in Translation” – W Network (Corus Entertainment) (Champlain Media Inc.) – Corey Sevier

Best Lead Actress, TV Movie

“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries – Til Death Do Us Part” – CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media) (Muse Entertainment) – Candace Cameron Bure

“Death She Wrote” – CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media) (Champlain Media Inc.) – Paula Brancati

“Death She Wrote” – CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media) (Champlain Media Inc.) – Samora Smallwood

“I Was Lorena Bobbitt” – CTV Drama Channel (Bell Media) (Cineflix Media) – Dani Montalvo

“Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story” – Lifetime (Corus Entertainment) (Cineflix Media) – Jennie Garth

Best Lead Actor, Drama Series

“Burden of Truth” – CBC (CBC) (eOne, ICF Films, Eagle Vision) – Peter Mooney

“Coroner” – CBC (CBC) (Muse Entertainment) – Roger Cross

“Family Law” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (SEVEN24 Films / Lark Productions) – Victor Garber

“Murdoch Mysteries” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) – Yannick Bisson

“Transplant – CTV (Bell Media) (Sphere Media) – Hamza Haq

Best Lead Actress, Drama Series

“Burden of Truth – CBC (CBC) (eOne, ICF Films, Eagle Vision) – Kristin Kreuk

“Coroner” – CBC (CBC) (Muse Entertainment) – Serinda Swan

“Diggstown” – CBC (CBC) (Circle Blue Entertainment Inc.) – Vinessa Antoine

“Transplant” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sphere Media) – Laurence Leboeuf

“Wynonna Earp” – CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media) (SEVEN24 Films) – Melanie Scrofano

Best Guest Performance, Drama Series

“Coroner” – “Spirits” – CBC (CBC) (Muse Entertainment) – Tamara Podemski

“Diggstown” – “Nina Francis” – CBC (CBC) (Circle Blue Entertainment Inc.) – Jully Black

“Frankie Drake Mysteries” – “Ghost in the Machine” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) – Wendy Crewson

“Murdoch Mysteries” – “Code M for Murdoch” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) – Peter Keleghan

“Wynonna Earp” – “Love’s All Over” – CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media) (SEVEN24 Films) – Jann Arden

Best Supporting Actor, Drama

“Burden of Truth” – CBC (CBC) (eOne) – Meegwun Fairbrother

“Diggstown – CBC (CBC) (Circle Blue Entertainment Inc.) – Mpho Koaho

“Hudson & Rex” – Citytv (Rogers Sports & Media) (Shaftesbury) – Kevin Hanchard

“Moonshine” – CBC (CBC) (eOne) – Peter MacNeill

“Wynonna Earp” – CTV Sci Fi Channel (Bell Media) (SEVEN24 Films) – Tim Rozon

Best Supporting Actress, Drama

“Diggstown” – CBC (CBC) (Circle Blue Entertainment Inc.) – Natasha Henstridge

“Frankie Drake Mysteries” – CBC (CBC) (Shaftesbury) – Rebecca Liddiard

“Moonshine” – CBC (CBC) (eOne) – Emma Hunter

“Transplant” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sphere Media) Ayisha Issa

“Unsettled” – APTN (APTN) (Redcloud Studios Inc.) – Tamara Podemski

Best Stunt Coordination

“Dangerous” – Bill Ferguson

“Pretty Hard Cases” – “Jellybeans” – CBC (CBC) (Cameron Pictures Inc.) – John Stead

“The Retreat” – Angelica Lisk-Hann

“See For Me” – George Tchortov

Best Performance, Sketch Comedy (Individual or Ensemble)

“Humour Resources” – CBC (CBC) (Juste Pour Rire TV Inc, CBC) – Jon Dore

“Roast Battle Canada” – CTV Comedy (Bell Media) (Juste Pour Rire TV Inc, Counterfeit Productions, Bell Media) – Russell Peters, Sabrina Jalees, K. Trevor Wilson, Ennis Esmer, Keith Pedro, Daniel Woodrow, Mike Rita, Brittany Lyseng

“TallBoyz” – CBC (CBC) (Accent Entertainment) – Guled Abdi, Vance Banzo, Tim Blair, Franco Nguyen

“This Hour Has 22 Minutes” – CBC (CBC) (22M Hour Productions (NS) 28 Inc.) – Mark Critch, Cathy Jones, Trent McClellan

Best Performance, Children’s or Youth

“Endlings” – CBC (CBC) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) – Kamaia Fairburn

“Endlings” – CBC (CBC) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) – Michela Luci

“Lockdown” – Family Channel (WildBrain) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) – Saara Chaudry

“Odd Squad Mobile Unit” – TVOKids (TVO) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) – Valentina Herrera

“Odd Squad Mobile Unit” – TVOKids (TVO) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) – Alyssa Hidalgo

Best Achievement in Casting, Fiction

“Jann” – CTV (Bell Media) (Project 10 Productions Inc.) – Lisa Parasyn, Rhonda Fisekci

“Pretty Hard Cases” – CBC (CBC) (Cameron Pictures Inc.) – Sharon Forrest, Susan Forrest

“Sort Of” – CBC Gem (CBC) (Sienna Films) – Jon Comerford

“Transplant” – CTV (Bell Media) (Sphere Media) – Andrea Kenyon, Randi Wells, Jason Knight, John Buchan

“Vikings” – History (Corus Entertainment) (Take 5 Productions Inc.) – Frank Moiselle, Nuala Moiselle, Deirdre Bowen

Best Achievement in Casting, Non-Fiction

“Canada’s Drag Race” – Crave (Bell Media) – Saloon Media / Blue Ant Studios Canada) – Heather Muir

“The Great Canadian Baking Show” – CBC (CBC) (Proper Television) – Meredith Veats

“Junior Chef Showdown” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment) (Proper Television) – Meredith Veats

Best News Anchor, National

“CBC News: The National” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) – Adrienne Arsenault, Andrew Chang, Ian Hanomansing

“CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme” – CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV News) – Lisa LaFlamme

“Global National” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Global News) – Dawna Friesen

Best Local Reporter

“CBC News Saskatchewan” – CBC Saskatchewan (CBC) (CBC Saskatchewan) – Bonnie Allen

“CBC Toronto News at 6 CBC Toronto” – (CBC) (CBC Toronto) – Mike Crawley

“CBC Vancouver News at 6 CBC Vancouver” (CBC) – (CBC Vancouver) – Belle Puri

“CityNews at 6” – Citytv (Rogers Sports & Media) (Rogers Media Inc.) – Shauna Hunt

Best National Reporter

“APTN National News” – APTN (APTN) (APTN National News) – Tina House

“CBC News: The National” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) – Ellen Mauro

“CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme” – CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV News) – Omar Sachedina

“Global National” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Global News) – Mercedes Stephenson

Best Host, Talk Show or Entertainment News

“The Bachelor After Show: After Paradise Canada” – Citytv (Rogers Sports & Media) (Good Human Productions Inc.) – Daryn Jones, Deepa Prashad

“Breakfast Television” – Citytv (Rogers Sports & Media) (Rogers Media Inc.) – Dina Pugliese-Mirkovich, Sid Seixeiro

“CBC Arts: Exhibitionists” – CBC (CBC) (CBC) – Amanda Parris

“Favourite Canadian Countdown” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Entertainment Tonight Canada) – Cheryl Hickey, Sangita Patel, Carlos Bustamante

“Rosemary Barton Live” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) – Rosemary Barton

Best News Anchor, Local

“CBC Nova Scotia News” – CBC Nova Scotia (CBC) (CBC Nova Scotia) – Tom Murphy, Amy Smith

“CBC Toronto News at 6” – CBC Toronto (CBC) (CBC Toronto) – Dwight Drummond

“CBC Vancouver News at 6” – CBC Vancouver (CBC) (CBC Vancouver) – Anita Bathe

“CTV News Toronto at 6” – CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV News Toronto) – Michelle Dubé, Nathan Downer

Best Sports Host

“Free Agent Frenzy” – TSN (Bell Media) (TSN) – James Duthie

“Sportsnet Central” – Sportsnet (Rogers Sports & Media) (Sportsnet) – Evanka Osmak

“Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on CBC” – CBC (CBC) (CBC Sports) – Andi Petrillo

“Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on CBC” – CBC (CBC) (CBC Sports) – Scott Russell

Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer

“2021 CFL Season Opener” – TSN (Bell Media) (TSN) – Rod Black

“Blue Jays on Sportsnet” – Sportsnet (Rogers Sports & Media) (Sportsnet) – Dan Shulman

“NHL on Sportsnet” – Sportsnet (Rogers Sports & Media) (Sportsnet) – Chris Cuthbert

“Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on CBC” – CBC (CBC) (CBC Sports) – Mark Lee

“Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on CBC” – CBC (CBC) (CBC Sports) – Rob Snoek

Best Sports Analyst

“Blue Jays Central” – Sportsnet (Rogers Sports & Media) (Sportsnet) – Joe Siddall

“Hockey Night in Canada” – Sportsnet (Rogers Sports & Media) (Sportsnet) – Kevin Bieksa

“NHL on Sportsnet” – Sportsnet (Rogers Sports & Media) (Sportsnet) – Craig Simpson

“Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on CBC” – CBC (CBC) (CBC Sports) – Meghan McPeak

“Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on CBC” – CBC (CBC) (CBC Sports) – Michael Smith

Best Host, Live Entertainment Special

“2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize” – CBC (CBC) (Frank Content) – Eric McCormack

“The 2021 Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards” – CBC (CBC) (Vérité Films) – Isabelle Racicot

“From Ontario With Love: A Celebration of Hope” – TVO (TVO) (BT/A Advertising) – Arisa Cox, Andrew Phung

“Junos 2021” – CBC (CBC) (Insight Productions Ltd.) – Angeline Tetteh-Wayhoe

Best Host, Lifestyle

“$ave My Reno” – HGTV (Corus Entertainment) (Great Pacific Media) – Sebastian Clovis, Samantha Pynn

“Big Food Bucket List” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment) (Lone Eagle Entertainment Ltd.) – John Catucci

“Island of Bryan” – HGTV (Corus Entertainment) (S.I. Entertainment) – Bryan Baeumler, Sarah Baeumler

“Mary Makes It Easy” – CTV Life (Bell Media) (Proper Television) – Mary Berg

“Property Brothers: Forever Home” – HGTV (Corus Entertainment) (Scott Brothers Entertainment) – Drew Scott, Jonathan Silver Scott

Best Performance, Animation (Sponsor | WildBrain)

“The Bravest Knight” – CBC (CBC) (Big Bad Boo Studios) – RuPaul

“Corner Gas Animated” – CTV Comedy (Bell Media) (Vérité Films, Sparrow Media) – Lorne Cardinal

“Corner Gas Animated” – CTV Comedy (Bell Media) (Vérité Films, Sparrow Media) – Corrine Koslo

“Corner Gas Animated” – CTV Comedy (Bell Media) (Vérité Films, Sparrow Media) – Eric Peterson

“Corner Gas Animated” – CTV Comedy (Bell Media) (Vérité Films, Sparrow Media) – Tara Spencer-Nairn

Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition

“Battle of the Blades” – CBC (CBC) (Insight Productions Ltd.) – Ron MacLean

“Big Brother Canada” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (Insight Productions Ltd.) – Arisa Cox

“Canada’s Drag Race” – Crave (Bell Media) (Saloon Media / Blue Ant Studios Canada) – Brooke Lynn Hytes, Traci Melchor, Amanda Brugel, Brad Goreski

“Family Feud Canada” – CBC (CBC) (Zone3 Inc) – Gerry Dee

“The Great Canadian Baking Show” – CBC (CBC) (Proper Television) – Alan Shane Lewis, Ann Pornel

Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information

“CBC News: The National” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) – Adrienne Arsenault

“CBC News: The National” – CBC (CBC) (CBC News) – Ian Hanomansing

“W5: Stacked Odds” – CTV (Bell Media) (CTV News) – Sandie Rinaldo

“W5: A Town Divided” – CTV (Bell Media) (CTV News) – Avery Haines

Best Lead Actor, Comedy

“Kim’s Convenience” – CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) – Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

“Kim’s Convenience” – CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) – Simu Liu

“Letterkenny” – Crave (Bell Media) (Get’er Done Productions 5 Inc.) – Jared Keeso

“Overlord and the Underwoods” CBC Gem (CBC) (marblemedia) – Darryl Hinds

“Private Eyes” – Global (Corus Entertainment) (eOne) – Jason Priestley

Best Lead Actress, Comedy

“Jann” – CTV (Bell Media) (Project 10 Productions Inc.) – Jann Arden

“Kim’s Convenience” – CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) – Andrea Bang

“ im’s Convenience” – CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) – Jean Yoon

“Pretty Hard Cases” – CBC (CBC) (Cameron Pictures Inc.) – Meredith MacNeill

“Workin’ Moms” – CBC (CBC) (Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment) – Dani Kind

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy

“Kim’s Convenience” – CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) – Andrew Phung

“Pretty Hard Cases” – CBC (CBC) (Cameron Pictures Inc.) – Al Mukadam

Vollies

“TV-1” – (Bell Media) (Canadian Content Studios) – Jonathan Torrens

“Workin’ Moms” – CBC (CBC) (Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment) – Ryan Belleville

“Workin’ Moms” – CBC (CBC) (Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment) – Peter Keleghan

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy

“Letterkenny” – Crave (Bell Media) (Get’er Done Productions 5 Inc.) – Lisa Codrington

“Letterkenny” – Crave (Bell Media) (Get’er Done Productions 5 Inc.) – Kaniehtiio Horn

“Overlord and the Underwoods” – CBC Gem (CBC) (marblemedia) – Jayne Eastwood

“Pretty Hard Cases” – CBC (CBC) (Cameron Pictures Inc.) – Karen Robinson

“Workin’ Moms” – CBC (CBC) (Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment) – Enuka Okuma

Best Guest Performance, Comedy

“Jann” – “No Drama” – CTV (Bell Media) (Project 10 Productions Inc.) – Michael Bublé

“Kim’s Convenience” – “Appa & Linus” – CBC (CBC) (Thunderbird Entertainment) – Ben Beauchemin

“Pretty Hard Cases” – “Dealz / Jellybeans” – CBC (CBC) (Cameron Pictures Inc.) – Tricia Black

“Pretty Hard Cases” – “Gliders” – CBC (CBC) (Cameron Pictures Inc.) – Amanda Brugel

“Pretty Hard Cases” – “Gliders / Jellybeans” – CBC (CBC) (Cameron Pictures Inc.) – Kim Coates