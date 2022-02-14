The NSFW trailer for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’s psychological thriller “Deep Water” has been released.

The clip shows Affleck and de Armas’s characters engaging in a steamy moment as they question why they’re so drawn to each other.

The flick is based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith and “takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.”

Credit: Hulu

A synopsis reads, “A well-to-do husband who allows his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers.”

The film also stars Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope.

“Deep Water” will be available to stream on Hulu from March 18.