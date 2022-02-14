Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Idris Elba’s new Big Game ad might’ve looked relaxing, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t some hilarious rough spots during filming.

In the Super Bowl ad for Booking.com, the “Luther” star promotes the travel company and pokes fun at its unimaginative name.

READ MORE: Idris Elba Goes Viral Helping Fans Get Into A London Club

But in another video, Booking.com shared outtakes from the ad, revealing Elba flubbing his lines and joking around on the set.

“I lost my marshmallow,” Elba complains during one take sitting by a campfire.

READ MORE: Idris Elba Speaks Out Against Knife Crime With Arsenal’s ‘No More Red’ Campaign

In another moment, the actor attempts to kick a hat up to his hands and put it on the wrong way for a joke in the ad, only he accidentally puts in on the right way.

While swinging an axe, Elba appears to do something wrong and mildly hurt himself, shouting, “Ow!” before laughing it off.