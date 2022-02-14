The Oscars might be going from no hosts to three this year.

On Monday, Variety reported that the Academy is currently finalizing details with Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes to jointly host this year’s Academy Awards.

Plans for how the awards ceremony will be structured are still under discussion, and a number of high profile stars have reportedly met with producer Will Packer in recent weeks.

“Mad Men” star Jon Hamm reportedly exited talks over the weekend.

While Schumer, Hall and Sykes have remained silent on the possible hosting gig, Schumer did tease “big fun news comin” in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The decision to have hosts for this year’s Oscars comes after three years without any emcee, starting in 2019.

The Academy had reportedly considered a number of different scenarios for this year’s show, including having the ceremony split into a three-act structure with a different pair of emcees each hour, but now seem to have settled on just three hosts.

ET Canada has reached out to the Academy for comment.

The 2022 Oscars will air live March 27.