Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Following her incredible Super Bowl halftime show performance, Mary J. Blige is taking the time to give back to an inspirational fan.

The legendary music star teamed up with “Good Morning America” to surprise India Sims, who has been partially paralyzed for her entire life.

READ MORE: Idris Elba Can’t Get The Words Right In Outtakes From Super Bowl Ad

“You are so beautiful, you are so powerful, and we need you on this earth.” @maryjblige surprises deserving a fan who educates and uplifts others on social media. @tjholmes has more on the touching moment. ❤️https://t.co/5MtYrwc3cG#TellTJ pic.twitter.com/47JTqTpCf3 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2022

Despite facing many challenges, Sims makes an effort to educate and uplift people everyday through her TikTok videos.

The single mom of two recently posted a video of her photos along with Blige’s hit single, “Good Morning Gorgeous”.

READ MORE: Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Her Dad’s Halftime Show At Super Bowl LVI

“You’re an amazing woman. You’re what we need on this earth. Inspiration, inspiration to me,” said Blige, while surprising Sims on a video call.

“You are so beautiful, you are so powerful and we need you on this earth,” she added.

Blige also invited Sims to meet her the next time she’s performing in the Virginia area.