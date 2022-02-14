Click to share this via email

Meghan McCain is using Valentine’s Day to draw attention to her trolls– including her ex-colleagues.

The former “The View” co-host started the most romantic day of the year by celebrating husband Ben Domenech.

“I love you and am grateful every day for the life we have together,” McCain tweeted.

Happy Valentines Day Ben ⁦@bdomenech⁩ – I love you and am grateful every day for the life we have together. pic.twitter.com/an59kFeLDo — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 14, 2022

Her message was followed by commentary such as “Does every thought and sentiment need to be on Twitter?”

Joy Behar responded to the comment with a jab. “Apparently,” Behar wrote.

Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband. pic.twitter.com/XjK0wcW5ny — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 14, 2022

Leaving the view is like having ex’s who won’t stop drunk texting you. https://t.co/iQr5wpYINL — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 14, 2022

Behar deleted her comment, but McCain had already screengrabbed it. She also added in another tweet, “Leaving the view is like having ex’s who won’t stop drunk texting you.”

McCain has been very outspoken about her former co-hosts and her time on “The View” including the “toxic culture” of commenting on women’s bodies. McCain also released her audio memoir Bad Republican where she detailed alleged claims that Behar and Whoopi Goldberg mistreated her on air before her departure.

McCain and Domenech have been married together since 2017 and welcomed daughter Liberty Sage in Sept. 2020.