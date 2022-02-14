“My Unorthodox Life” star Julia Haart is blasting her husband Silvio Scaglia for his “bullying” behaviour during their marriage.

People reports the reality star is suing her husband for mistreatment during their marriage together.

The lawsuit claims she was wrongfully terminated as CEO from the Elite World Group (EWG) in a decision fuelled by her husband’s feud with her. The suit also suggests Scaglia wanted to sell the company for his new business SHS Asset Management.

READ MORE: Julia Haart And Silvio Scaglia Haart Of ‘My Unorthodox Life’ Split After 2 Years Of Marriage

On top of the lawsuit, the 50-year-old applied for a temporary restraining order as her husband “has become increasingly volatile, abusive, and unhinged” toward her and her children “over the past several weeks.”

Haart shares Batsheva Haart, Miriam Haart, Shlomo Haart and Aron Hendler with ex-husband Yosef Hendler.

Some of the “egregious bullying” in the suit includes blocking access to the EWG office, cutting off her corporate credit cards, shutting off phone service to their marital home and terminating her assistants.

Haart also alleges Scaglia planted false stories to the media as “he is keenly aware that the media has a particular interest in her life.”

On his part, Scaglia accuses his wife of illegally transferring $850,000 USD to her own account.

Haart’s attorney told E! News “the account that is the basis of a lawsuit is a jointly owned account.”

READ MORE: Netflix Welcomes You To ‘My Unorthodox Life’ Trailer

His spokesman responded to the news in a statement, writing, “We are not going to respond to the multiple falsehoods and baseless personal smears in Ms. Haart’s Delaware lawsuit except to put faith in the court to determine the facts and the law. We will note, however, that it seems Ms. Haart has not taken the time to read the company’s governing documents as to who owns the stock that controls the company.”